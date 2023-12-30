Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Delhi liquor sales log 14% on-year jump in Dec, 45 mn bottles sold: Data

According to official Excise department data, 3,99,60,509 (3.99 crore) bottles of liquor were sold in December 2022 through a network of 520 shops

liquor

According to the data, 19,42,717 (19.42 lakh) bottles were sold on December 24 -- the highest single-day sales during the month this year.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 10:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The sale of liquor in Delhi recorded a 14 per cent on-year growth in December, with 4.56 crore bottles sold in the national capital during the month.
According to official Excise department data, 3,99,60,509 (3.99 crore) bottles of liquor were sold in December 2022 through a network of 520 shops.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
This year, 4,56,00,135 (4.56 crore) bottles have been sold till December 29 from 635 vends.
Department officials said with two more days to go, a significant surge in sales owing to New Year's celebrations is expected.
According to the data, 19,42,717 (19.42 lakh) bottles were sold on December 24 -- the highest single-day sales during the month this year.
On the same day last year, 14,69,357 (14.69 lakh) bottles were sold.
December 31, 2002, however, witnessed a record sale of 20,30,664 (20.30 lakh) bottles -- the highest single-day sales figure for that month.
The Excise department has also intensified enforcement to check illegal sale of liquor during the festival season.
The department officials said 1,700 litres of non-duty paid liquor meant for sale in other states or procured through duty-free shops but being sold at various bars and restaurants have been seized by the Excise Intelligence Bureau.
"The Excise department has been regularly carrying out inspections of licensed and unlicensed premises to check violations and transportation of illicit liquor into Delhi. During the week before Christmas and the run-up to the new year, we intensified activities and raided 20 licensed premises to curb such violations," the officials said.
The major violations found during the inspections of restaurants included higher-than-permissible seat covers, liquor being served in open areas and also to underage people, and keeping the premises open beyond the permissible time of 1 am.
The officials said patrolling of areas close to Delhi's borders has been intensified and 10 teams deputed to check transportation of illicit liquor.
Eight FIRs have been registered, two persons apprehended and eight vehicles used to smuggle liquor impounded so far, they said.
To facilitate unlicensed premises to serve liquor during New Year parties, the Excise department has issued more than 300 temporary licences, according to the officials.

Also Read

Karnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

New Year 2024: First and last countries on earth to welcome New Year 2024

Companies not too keen to implement Haryana's liquor at workplace policy

Happy Gujarati New Year 2023: History, importance, celebrations, wishes

DMCR liquor rule: UP excise dept says only one unsealed bottle allowed

Bengaluru's net office space leasing soars 15 times in Oct-Dec: Report

Registration of properties in Mumbai city may rise 33% in Dec: Report

Centre to launch 2nd version of National Career Service portal in 2024

Boeing asks airlines to inspect 737 MAX planes for possible loose hardware

Logging in: New career path as esports gain recognition in multisport event

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi New Delhi Liquor sale excise revenue liquor industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 10:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon