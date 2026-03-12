Delhi peak power demand may cross 9K MW this summer amid heatwave fears
Power demand in Delhi may cross 9,000 MW this summer as above-normal temperatures and more heatwave days are forecast, with discom BSES preparing to meet higher electricity load
Nandini Keshari New Delhi
premium
Listen to This Article
With forecasts of above-normal temperatures and a higher-than-usual number of heatwave days across the country, Delhi is set to witness a significant rise in electricity demand this summer. The city's power demand may cross 9,000 megawatt (MW), power distribution company BSES said in a statement. Last year, Delhi’s peak power demand stood at 8,442 MW, as per State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC) data.
Topics : BSES power demand forecast Heatwave in India