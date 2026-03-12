Delhi peak power demand may cross 9K MW this summer amid heatwave fears

BSES Rajdhani Power (BRPL) expects peak power demand in South and West Delhi to rise to 3,997 MW this summer from 3,798 MW last year. In BSES Yamuna Power (BYPL)’s area of East and Central Delhi, peak demand reached 1,824 MW last summer and is expected to touch 1,991 MW this year.

Many parts of the country have recorded higher-than-normal temperatures since the beginning of March, including Delhi, which is 7 degrees above normal. “A majority of Indians are already living in areas highly vulnerable to extreme heat. There is an urgent need for early preparedness, including timely heat action plans, public advisories, and targeted protection for vulnerable communities,” said Vishwas Chitale, fellow, Council on Energy, Environment and Water.

BSES said it has made arrangements to meet the rise in power demand. “Around 2,670 MW of green power will play a key role in ensuring reliable electricity supply during the summer months in BSES areas,” it said, adding the discoms are geared up to ensure reliable power supply for 53 lakh consumers and 2.25 crore residents in South, West, East and Central Delhi.

Delhi's peak power demand has risen gradually from 2,879 MW in 2002 to 7,016 MW in 2018 and further to 8,442 MW last year.