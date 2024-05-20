Delhi's peak power demand touches all-time high of 7,572 megawatt

The peak power demand in the national capital on Monday afternoon touched an all-time high of 7,572 megawatt (Mw). According to the data from the state load despatch centre (SLDC), Delhi, the maximum load was reached at 1530 hours, crossing the 7,000 Mw mark for the third day in a row.

The last highest peak power demand in Delhi was 7,438 Mw in August 2023. According to SLDC data, after clocking a record power demand of 7,695 Mw in 2022, Delhi’s peak power demand during the summer of 2024 may cross 8,000 Mw for the first time, reaching up to 8,200 Mw, said an executive with one of the power distribution companies (discoms) in Delhi.

Delhi has three privately owned discoms - Reliance Infra BSES Yamuna Ltd and BSES Rajdhani Ltd, and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd. BSES, through its two discoms, serves South, West, East, and some parts of Central Delhi to a population of 25 million.



BSES said its two discoms BRPL and BYPL met the peak power demand of 3,274 Mw and 1,664 Mw, respectively. A spokesperson for Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd said, “Today, Tata Power-DDL successfully met the peak power demand of 2,178 Mw in our area of operations without any network constraints and power outages, the highest so far in the current season.” BSES said its two discoms BRPL and BYPL met the peak power demand of 3,274 Mw and 1,664 Mw, respectively. A spokesperson for Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd said, “Today, Tata Power-DDL successfully met the peak power demand of 2,178 Mw in our area of operations without any network constraints and power outages, the highest so far in the current season.”

On each day of May 2024 so far, Delhi’s peak power demand has been more than that of May 2023. In the first 20 days of May last year, Delhi’s peak power demand had clocked 5,781 Mw. The highest peak power demand recorded in May of 2023 was 6,916 Mw, recorded on May 23, said discom executives citing SLDC data.

Delhi is not the only demand driver in the North. All states in the region are clocking record high demand. Uttar Pradesh on May 19 had a peak power demand of 27,578 Mw, which is the highest among all states in the country. The state’s power demand has surpassed that of industrial states such as Maharashtra and Gujarat. Rajasthan’s peak power demand on the same day was 16,111 Mw, Haryana 10,030 Mw, and Punjab 13,056 Mw. The demand in these states is higher in the range of 5-10 per cent over last year.

At the national level, the peak demand on May 19 was 2,18,499 Mw, up by a minimal 0.6 per cent over last year.