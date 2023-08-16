Highway ministry likely to respond to CAG concerns on Expressway costs

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is expected to respond to conclusions drawn by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in its recent report concerning "unrealistic cost escalations" in the Dwarka Expressway project, among other possible shortcomings, a leading ministry official stated on Wednesday.

In its examination of the implementation of Bharatmala Pariyojana, the CAG discovered that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) board sanctioned the Dwarka Expressway at a "civil cost of Rs 7,287.29 crore with per km Rs 250.77 crore, as opposed to the per kilometre (km) civil cost of Rs 18.2 crore approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA)."

According to the source mentioned, the auditor's calculations overlook the increased costs of land acquisition, the complex nature of the project, and the additional expenses incurred on that account. Instead, they rely on a generalised average.

"The average cost of an elevated road, even in the most conservative scenario, is at least Rs 100 crore per km. Furthermore, the plan head of greenfield expressways in the Bharatmala pipeline explicitly states that costs can be determined after the Detailed Project Report, as there are no standard cost norms for these components," the official explained.

In contrast to the CAG's claims, the ministry's estimates suggest that the actual civil cost of the project is substantially lower, even lower than the initial estimate. The average civil cost put to tender for all four packages of the Dwarka Expressway was Rs 206.4 crore, while the actual awarded civil cost was 12 per cent lower, at Rs 182 crore.

The CAG also raised a concern that executing agencies failed to adhere to the appraisal and approval mechanism set by the Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) for Bharatmala Phase-I.

"Out of 50 sample projects of NHAI, in the case of eight projects, appraisal by the Project Appraisal and Technical Scrutiny Committee was not carried out either because they were appraised under the old NHDP programme or were categorised as balance works or one-time improvement works," the report highlighted.

Sources within the ministry indicated that each of the four packages of the expressway received a minimum of four bids, and all were awarded to the lowest bidders.