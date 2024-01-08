India's coal imports up 11.7% to 21 MT in Nov, demand likely to be subdued

The country registered an 11.7 per cent rise in coal imports to 20.95 Million Tonnes (MT) in November as compared to the year-ago period.

The country's coal imports in November 2022 was 18.75 MT, according to data compiled by B2B e-commerce company mjunction services.

However, coal import in the April-November period of the current financial year dropped to 169.08 MT from 173.47 MT in the year-ago period.

There was reduction in coal imports due to ample domestic supply and a slowdown in demand after the festive season in October, mjunction MD and CEO Vinaya Varma said.

The demand for imported coal, he said, is likely to remain subdued in the coming months.

Of the total import in November 2023, non-coking coal import was at 14.37 MT, against 11.88 MT in the same month the previous year.

Coking coal import was at 4.23 MT, against 3.90 MT imported in November 2022. During the April-November period in 2023, non-coking coal import stood at 108.90 MT, lower than 116.28 MT imported during the same period in the previous fiscal.

Coking coal import was at 37.97 MT during the April-November period, up against 36.64 MT recorded in the year-ago period.