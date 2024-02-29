Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

DGCA issues stricter breath analyser norms for air traffic controllers

It will be applicable for air traffic controllers, ground staff, aircraft maintenance engineers, and ground handling services personnel right

civil aviation

DGCA said the revision in the CAR will further enhance the level of safety and is an effective step in view of the increase in air traffic and ground movements at airports

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 4:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aviation regulator DGCA has mandated that at least 25 per cent of the air traffic controllers, aircraft maintenance engineers, and personnel carrying out safety-sensitive work at an airport will have to undergo a breath analyser test daily.
The revised Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) in this regard will come into force after three months, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a release on Thursday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Currently, the breath analyser test percentage required is 10 per cent and that has been increased to 25 per cent.
It will be applicable for air traffic controllers, ground staff, aircraft maintenance engineers, and ground handling services personnel right.
According to the regulator, revisions have been made to the CAR on the procedure for breath analyser examination of the personnel engaged in safety-sensitive work such as aircraft maintenance, air traffic control services, aerodrome operations, and ground handling services for detecting the consumption of alcohol.
DGCA said the revision in the CAR will further enhance the level of safety and is an effective step in view of the increase in air traffic and ground movements at airports.
The amended norms will be effective after three months from the date of issue in order to provide adequate time to the industry to suitably enhance the existing infrastructure for breath analyser tests at various locations, it added.

Also Read

R Ashwin becomes fastest Indian bowler to take 500 wickets in Test cricket

IND-ENG 3rd Test: Will Kohli play? Update on Siraj-Rahul's inclusion in XI

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Bumrah the star as India lead by 171

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Highlights: India register biggest win, take 2-1 lead

IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 Highlights: India ahead, need 152 more to win

What is the Magic Remedies Act under which Patanjali is facing scrutiny

Cabinet approves setting up of three semiconductor plants in India

Urban Indians ready to pay premium price for quick delivery: PwC report

India now key semiconductor player, investment proposals received: MoS IT

Modi govt trying to boost space startups in bid to close gap with China

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : DGCA Breath test Aviation industry airlines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 4:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySandeshkhali Case Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWhatsAppHavells India Share PriceBitcoinReliance Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon