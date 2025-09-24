Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 05:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / DGTR recommends 5-year anti-dumping duty on select Chinese cranes imports

DGTR recommends 5-year anti-dumping duty on select Chinese cranes imports

The commerce ministry's probe agency has advised imposing a five-year anti-dumping duty on specific Chinese crane imports to shield domestic firms from low-cost shipments

real estate

The DGTR underlined that the duty aims to maintain fair trade and provide a level playing field to Indian manufacturers against foreign suppliers.

Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), the commerce ministry’s investigation arm, has proposed imposing anti-dumping duty on certain cranes imported from China for a period of five years. The move is aimed at protecting Indian manufacturers from low-cost imports.
 
In its final report, the DGTR noted that these cranes were being sold to India at prices lower than their normal value, which amounted to dumping.
 
"Definitive anti-dumping duties...is recommended to be imposed...for a period of five years," the DGTR stated in its notification.
 
The authority also said the duty should be levied as a percentage of the CIF (cost, insurance, and freight) value of the imports, considering the nature of the product. 
 
These cranes are widely used in infrastructure and industrial projects, including roads, bridges, refineries, and cement plants. 

Also Read

agriculture, farmers, crops, farming

Apeda figures low in fiscal support even as India looks to sign FTAspremium

trade, import, export, container, shipping

India is top choice for MNCs to expand trade, investment: StanChart report

Indian economy, trade, exports, imports

Trade deficit narrows to 25.7% at $26.59 billion in August; imports dip 10%

Amol Gupte, Head of Asia South at Citi

Citi sees $10-12 billion IPO pipeline in 3 quarters, says Amol Guptepremium

a

13th round of FTA talks from Monday: India, EU hope to fast-track dealpremium

Final decision with finance ministry
 
Although DGTR has recommended the duty, the finance ministry will take the final call on whether to impose it.
 
In separate notifications, DGTR said it has launched anti-dumping investigations into copper data cables and ethambutol hydrochloride imported from China.
 
What anti-dumping duties mean
 
Countries often carry out such probes to check if cheap imports are harming their domestic industries. If evidence is found, anti-dumping duties are imposed as a corrective step under World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules. Both India and China are members of the WTO.
 
The DGTR underlined that the duty aims to maintain fair trade and provide a level playing field to Indian manufacturers against foreign suppliers.
 
India has already imposed anti-dumping duties on a number of products from China and other countries to curb unfairly priced imports. India’s trade deficit with China currently stands at around $100 billion.

More From This Section

Coromandel International

Coromandel signs pact with Veolia to expand Vizag desalination capacity

pharma medicine drugs

7 out of 10 digital projects in India's pharma sector fail: Vector study

GST Revamp, automobile manufacturer, Agriculture, GST rate cut

Industry has room to factor in costs in terms of ITC accumulation: Officialpremium

jewel

9kt to free coins: Gold retailers craft offers to keep festival shinepremium

Ship, maritime

Union Cabinet likely to consider ₹70,000 cr maritime initiatives soonpremium

Topics : India trade Finance Ministry Manufacturing sector BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGK Energy IPO AllotmentEpack Prefab Technologies IPOTop Stocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market Investment StrategyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon