Monday, September 15, 2025 | 03:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Trade deficit narrows to 25.7% at $26.59 billion in August; imports dip 10%

Trade deficit narrows to 25.7% at $26.59 billion in August; imports dip 10%

August 2025 trade data: The trade deficit decreased 25.7 per cent to $26.59 billion in August against $35.64 billion last year

Indian economy, trade, exports, imports

Image: Bloomberg

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's exports increased 6.7 per cent to $35.1 billion in August year-on-year (Y-o-Y), against $68.53 billion in July, according to the export and import data released by the government on Monday. Imports declined 10 per cent at $61.59 billion compared to $68.53 billion last year, the data showed.
 
The trade deficit decreased 25.7 per cent to $26.59 billion in August against $35.64 billion last year. According to a Reuters poll, economists had expected the August trade deficit to be $25.13 billion, compared to $27.35 billion in the previous month.
 
However, India's exports decreased to $35.10 billion in August this year from $37.24 billion in July, while imports decreased to $61.59 billion in August from $64.59 billion during the same period last month.
 
 
According to news agency PTI, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that despite global and trade policy uncertainties, India's exporters have done extremely well.
 

More From This Section

WPI, WPI Inflation

Food prices drive WPI inflation to 4-month high of 0.52% in August

Palm oil

India's August palm oil imports hit 1-year high on festive demand

WPI

India's wholesale inflation at 0.52% in August as food prices increase

GCC

CII seeks tax holiday, rule harmonisation to boost India's GCC sector

smartphone export

Record shipments, powered by PLI: Smartphone exports cross ₹1 trn in 5 mthspremium

Topics : India trade Trade exports India imports BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusUK anti-immigration ralliesGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon