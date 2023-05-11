close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Domestic commercial vehicle industry expects to grow by 7-10% in FY24: Icra

This is despite the 5 per cent year-on-year and 41 per cent sequential contraction in volumes in April 2023, it noted

Press Trust of India New Delhi
trucks

1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 3:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The domestic commercial vehicle industry volumes are expected to grow by 7-10 per cent in FY2024, supported by replacement demand, pick-up in mining, infrastructure construction activities and overall healthy fleet utilisation levels, rating firm Icra said on Thursday.

This is despite the 5 per cent year-on-year and 41 per cent sequential contraction in volumes in April 2023, it noted.

The growth in FY2024 would follow a year of healthy demand in FY2023, wherein the industry volumes expanded by more than 33 per cent, supported by a favourable base, as well as a healthy pick-up in macroeconomic activity, Icra said.

The scrappage policy, which was announced in March 2021, has been implemented from April 1, 2023, and is likely to contribute to the growth of new commercial vehicle sales, it added.

"The major impact of the scrappage policy is expected in the CV (Commercial Vehicle) segment, especially passenger carriers, as the usage of other vehicles such as two-wheelers, passenger vehicles, etc. beyond 15 years would be limited," Icra Corporate Ratings Vice President & Co Group Head Kinjal Shah stated.

Also Read

Commercial vehicle industry volumes to see 7-10% growth in FY24: Icra

Icra downgrades SPCPL's rating to BBB+ on delay in securing working capital

Auto component suppliers to log 8-10% revenue growth this fiscal: ICRA

Domestic pharma industry revenues expected to grow 6-8 pc next fiscal: Icra

Airbag industry in India expected to grow to Rs 7,000 cr by FY27: Icra

India to seek pharma IPR waiver for future pandemics at WTO meet: Report

Set for demerger, Sanofi's consumer health brands have strong traction

Rana Group signs Sourav Ganguly as its new brand ambassador, details here

Demand for white-collar jobs in IT sector lowest in 28 months: Report

E-commerce platforms growing slower than expected as sale drops: Report

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : commercial vehicle Domestic industry ICRA

First Published: May 11 2023 | 4:57 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Hyundai Motor to invest Rs 20,000 cr for EV manufacturing in Tamil Nadu

Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Hyundai
2 min read

Wheat output may surpass govt estimate of 112.18 mn tonnes on higher yields

wheat
2 min read

Nissan reports surging profit amid strong sales, easing chip crunch

Nissan
3 min read

Trump digs in on election lies, insults accuser during CNN town hall event

trumptrump
7 min read

India's vulnerability to global shocks to reduce in FY24: CRISIL

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Shell firms under scanner of tax authorities over fake ITC claims

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

L&T Q4 results: PAT rises 10% YoY to Rs 3,987 cr, dividend at Rs 24 a share

L&amp;T Q4 net increases 10% to Rs 3,621 cr, firm declares dividend of Rs 22
2 min read

Dr Reddy's Labs Q4 result: PAT up 9 times, div declared at Rs 40 per share

Dr Reddy's
2 min read

GAIL to build $4.89-bn ethane cracker near LNG import plant in West India

GAIL
2 min read

Google I/O highlights: Pixel Fold to Bard, everything announced at keynote

Google IO 2023
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon