close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

E-commerce platforms growing slower than expected as sale drops: Report

According to several industry insiders, the pandemic-related tailwinds that drove significant growth in online shopping are now waning

BS Web Team New Delhi
online shopping

2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 9:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The growth of shopping across e-commerce platforms is slower than anticipated, said a report by Economic Times (ET).
Data from Unicommerce, a provider of warehouse solutions for e-commerce, revealed a 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) volume growth in the March quarter. Volumes increased by about 19 per cent in the third quarter.

Additionally, the relatively slow growth mirrors industry discussions in the past weeks on sales trends, the report said.
Consulting and market research firm 1Lattice said that e-commerce is expected to grow by 35 per cent in the financial year 2023, but the six months leading up to March have seen a "considerable" slowdown.

According to several industry insiders, the Covid-19 pandemic-related tailwinds that drove significant growth in online shopping are now waning.
"Over the past three years, e-commerce has seen significant growth and has been growing much faster than traditional retail channels. Although growth was slower in the last quarter compared to earlier quarters, we are still optimistic about the overall numbers," said Kapil Makhija, chief executive of Unicommerce.

Also Read

Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs

Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay

Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget

Bureau of Indian Standards to engage e-commerce players for self-regulation

Why have fake reviews on e-commerce sites become rampant?

Sugar production declines 9% in 2022-23 season due to low recovery

FMCG volume growth returns in January-March quarter, shows NIQ data

Market share of inverter-based ACs rises to 77% in FY23: Power ministry

NPPA to cap medicine prices to boost affordability, curb profiteering

India's semiconductor market to touch $64 bn by 2026: Counterpoint-IESA


He added that e-commerce is still growing by double digits despite the resurgence of offline retail, indicating a significant shift in consumer purchasing habits.
Executives, on the other hand, claimed that because of factors like the slowdown in consumption and the reduction in discounts from new-age brands brought on by the funding winter, they are seeing lower uptake.

"Overall, the rate of growth is slower, and it varies between markets. Surprisingly, premium phones are still driving value growth in the smartphone market even though volumes have decreased," a senior e-commerce executive told ET.
A decrease in volume has been observed in smartphones, one of the main product categories driving sales on online stores like Walmart-owned Flipkart and Amazon India. The third consecutive quarter of declining smartphone shipments, according to Counterpoint Research data, covered the months of January-March.

The data further revealed that India shipped over 31 million smartphones in the fourth quarter of FY23, a 19 per cent on-year decline. Along with being the third consecutive quarter of decline, this is the highest fourth-quarter decline for the Indian smartphone market, it added.
Topics : e-commerce market ecommerce Indian ecommerce Online shopping BS Web Reports Unicommerce Flipkart Amazon Walmart

First Published: May 11 2023 | 9:36 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Latest news LIVE: Final phase of voting begins for UP local body polls

Photo: ANI
1 min read

Vodafone Idea expected to come up with revival plan within a month: Report

Vodafone Idea
2 min read

Top Headlines: Adani to consider stock sale, shell firms under tax scanner

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Gold price rises Rs 280 to Rs 62,130, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 78,000

Gold
2 min read

Punjab Police suspects explosion after loud sound near Golden Temple

Golden Temple
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Shell firms under scanner of tax authorities over fake ITC claims

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

L&T Q4 results: PAT rises 10% YoY to Rs 3,987 cr, dividend at Rs 24 a share

L&amp;T Q4 net increases 10% to Rs 3,621 cr, firm declares dividend of Rs 22
2 min read

Dr Reddy's Labs Q4 result: PAT up 9 times, div declared at Rs 40 per share

Dr Reddy's
2 min read

GAIL to build $4.89-bn ethane cracker near LNG import plant in West India

GAIL
2 min read

Varun Beverages joins Rs 1 trillion m-cap club; zooms 108% in 11 months

Varun beverages
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon