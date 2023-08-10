Confirmation

Dr Reddy's Lab launches generic diabetes medication in US market

The company's product is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Kombiglyze XR tablets, it added

Pills, medicine, medication

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 6:20 PM IST
Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday said it has launched a generic diabetes medication in the US market.
The drug major has launched Saxagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride extended-release tablets in the US market, the Hyderabad-based company said in a statement.
The company's product is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Kombiglyze XR tablets, it added.
Dr Reddy's Saxagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride extended-release tablets are supplied in a strength of 2.5 mg/1000 mg in bottle count of 60 and strengths of 5 mg/500 mg and 5 mg/1000 mg each in bottle counts of 30, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Diabetes Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited Dr Reddy's USFDA Medicines

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 6:20 PM IST

