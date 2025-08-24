Sunday, August 24, 2025 | 04:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sebi nod for LIC as public shareholder in IDBI Bank after divestment

Sebi nod for LIC as public shareholder in IDBI Bank after divestment

SEBI has approved reclassification of LIC as a public shareholder in IDBI Bank following strategic divestment, subject to curbs on voting rights and board representation

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved the reclassification of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) as a public shareholder in IDBI Bank for its residual stake after completion of the lender’s strategic divestment. The reclassification is subject to conditions linked to the transaction.
 
IDBI Bank said in a filing with BSE that the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), Government of India, had informed it of SEBI’s approval to classify LIC as a public shareholder.
 
One of the conditions requires LIC, the state-owned life insurer, to ensure its voting rights do not exceed 10 per cent of the total net effective voting rights in IDBI Bank. LIC is also barred from exercising direct or indirect control over the bank’s affairs.
 
 
Further, LIC will not have any special rights in relation to IDBI Bank through any arrangement, including shareholder agreements. The insurer will also not have representation, including nominees, on the bank’s board of directors. The reclassification of LIC as a “public” shareholder will be automatically withdrawn if the insurer fails to comply with the specified conditions.
 
Following completion of the strategic disinvestment, LIC must reduce its residual shareholding in IDBI Bank to 15 per cent or below within two years, as directed by the Reserve Bank of India. Currently, the Centre and LIC together hold 95 per cent in IDBI Bank, of which 60.72 per cent is on the block. Qualified bidders have begun due diligence, expected to conclude by September.

SEBI IDBI Bank Banks LIC

Aug 24 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

