Drug sales stuck at pre-pandemic level, price rise shapes market growth

Respiratory medicines doing well as people recover from long-term effects of Covid-19

Sohini Das Mumbai
drugs, pharma, prices, drug prices, medicines, health
Premium

While volumes remaining stagnant are a concern, the value growth has been positive for the IPM

Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 2:55 PM IST
Drug sale volumes are almost stuck at pre-pandemic levels but price growth has improved value, data from market research agency Pharmarack AWACS showed.
The Indian pharmaceutical market’s (IPM) volumes in April 2023 grew by 0.21 percent when compared to April 2019. Key therapy areas like cardiac, anti-diabetic and vitamins recorded negative volume or consumption growth, while respiratory, anti-infectives, and pain and analgesics had positive growth from April 2019 to April this year. (see chart).
Covid-19 primarily affects the respiratory system; individuals who have recovered from the virus may experience long-term respiratory symptoms like cough or shortness of breath. For people with pre-existing conditions like asthma, the impact could be even more severe.
First Published: May 08 2023 | 3:21 PM IST

