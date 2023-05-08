Drug sales stuck at pre-pandemic level, price rise shapes market growth

Covid-19 primarily affects the respiratory system; individuals who have recovered from the virus may experience long-term respiratory symptoms like cough or shortness of breath. For people with pre-existing conditions like asthma, the impact could be even more severe.

The Indian pharmaceutical market’s (IPM) volumes in April 2023 grew by 0.21 percent when compared to April 2019. Key therapy areas like cardiac, anti-diabetic and vitamins recorded negative volume or consumption growth, while respiratory, anti-infectives, and pain and analgesics had positive growth from April 2019 to April this year. (see chart).