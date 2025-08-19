Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 04:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / E-comm, tech start-ups lead fresher hiring with 88% intent in H2 2025

E-comm, tech start-ups lead fresher hiring with 88% intent in H2 2025

The shift is attributed to AI-led workforce restructuring, global trade uncertainties, and a strategic focus on retaining experienced talent in core industries

Representative Picture
premium

Overall, job prospects for fresh graduates are tightening in the second half of the year, with hiring intent slipping to 70 per cent, a 4 per cent drop from the first half | Representative Picture

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The e-commerce and technology start-ups sector is driving fresher hiring in India with an 88 per cent intent for the July-December 2025 period, according to the latest Career Outlook Report (HY2 2025) by TeamLease EdTech. However, overall, job prospects for fresh graduates are tightening in the second half of the year, with hiring intent slipping to 70 per cent, a 4 per cent drop from the first half. The shift is attributed to AI-led workforce restructuring, global trade uncertainties, and a strategic focus on retaining experienced talent in core industries, the report noted. 
  Top 5 sectors based on hiring intent
Topics : Indian ecommerce Hiring start- ups
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon