Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Digital Connexion to invest $11 bn by 2030 in AP for AI-native data center

Digital Connexion to invest $11 bn by 2030 in AP for AI-native data center

Digital Connexion will invest $11 billion to build a 1 GW AI-native data centre campus in Visakhapatnam, complementing Google's $15 billion plan for India's largest AI data hub

data centre

The data centre will be spread across 400 acres of land

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Digital Connexion — a joint venture between Brookfield, Reliance Industries and Digital Realty — on Wednesday announced an investment of about $11 billion over a period of five years till 2030 for building 1 gigawatt (GW) state-of-the-art, AI-native, purpose-built data centres in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
 
This comes just over a month after Google lined up its plans to set up a world-class AI-powered data centre in Visakhapatnam at an investment of $15 billion — Google’s largest-ever investment outside the United States.
 
The data centre will be spread across 400 acres of land. On November 14, Reliance had announced that it will build a fully modular, future-ready 1 GW AI data centre designed to host the world’s most advanced graphics processing units (GPUs), tensor processing units (TPUs) and AI processors. The deal was signed on the opening day of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit 2025 in Visakhapatnam, in the presence of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Minister for IT and Industries Nara Lokesh and Reliance Industries Executive Director P. M. S. Prasad.
   
According to the company, its data centres are purpose-built to support seamless AI workloads, empowering hyperscalers and enterprises with future-ready systems, robust substations, redundant power feeds and rack densities to power the next decade of innovation. The firm is building India’s next-generation digital infrastructure through AI-native, purpose-built data centres designed for unmatched performance, scalability and sustainability.
 
It already has a campus in Chennai and another is being constructed in Mumbai’s Chandivali area. Both are strategically located for low-latency, carrier-neutral connectivity.

Also Read

Sitharaman

Northeast has been kept at centre of policymaking, says FM Sitharaman

digital public infrastructure

Misaligned incentives threaten to upset India's digital infra apple cartpremium

Ultra96 HDMI cable with HDMI 2.2 specifications

HDMI 2.2 announced with support for up to 16K resolution at 60fps: Specs

data centre

Mumbai is 6th globally in under-construction data centre capacity: Report

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 India vs Malaysia live score

India vs Malaysia Sultan Azlan Shah Cup LIVE UPDATES: IND look to upset table toppers; match at 3:30

 
“Aligned to India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, Digital Connexion is unlocking new possibilities towards driving innovation, impact and sustainable growth and becoming the trusted digital infrastructure provider of India. Engineered to support high-performance computing and AI workloads, its facilities integrate renewable energy, efficient designs and advanced cooling systems,” the company said in a statement.
 
Google had signed its deal with the state government on October 14. Google had also tied up with Adani Enterprises, through its joint venture company AdaniConneX, to develop the data centre, which will be India’s largest AI data centre campus and new green energy infrastructure in Visakhapatnam.
 
Google’s AI hub will include gigawatt-scale data centre operations, supported by a robust subsea cable network and clean energy, to drive the most demanding AI workloads in India. It will be developed in close collaboration with ecosystem partners including AdaniConneX and Airtel.
 
“The flagship of our commitment is the Vizag tech park. We are building one of the world’s largest centres in partnership with Google. This is a combined $15 billion vision of sustainable and hi-tech growth. Our operations created several direct and indirect jobs. We will match your skill, scale and spirit. We commit to become the largest investor in Andhra Pradesh’s bright future,” said Karan Adani, managing director, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (SEZ), addressing the 30th CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam early this month.

More From This Section

Nasscom

Nasscom Foundation, IBM to upskill 87K marginalised youth in digital tech

DLF mall of India, mall, noida

Mall operators expected to clock revenue growth of 12-14% in FY26: Report

office space, REIT, GCC

Net office absorption in 6 major cities to hit record high in FY26: Report

Airtel

Tejas should use filters on equipment to resolve interference issue: Airtelpremium

QSR

Competition bites into QSR growth as weak demand shadows expansionpremium

Topics : Artificial intelligence digital connectivity Data centre Brookfield Reliance Industries

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOH-1B Visa ScamChatGPT Shopping ResearchGoogle Meet DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon