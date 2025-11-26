Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Net office absorption across top Indian cities to hit all-time high in FY26

Gulveen Aulakh
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Net absorption of commercial office leasing across the top six Indian cities is expected to reach an all-time high of 69–70 million square feet (msf) in the financial year 2026 (FY26), according to the ratings agency Icra.
 
The top cities are Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), Hyderabad, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune.
 
With net absorption expected to outpace incremental supply for the third consecutive year, vacancy rates are forecast to fall to 12.5–13 per cent by March 2026 and further to 12–12.5 per cent by March 2027 — levels not seen in the sector’s recent history.
   
Given the robust fundamentals of the sector, the leasing momentum is expected to sustain in FY27 as well, with expectations of over 65 msf absorption, Icra noted.
 
Net absorption stood at 66 msf in FY25, marking a 15 per cent year-on-year growth, surpassing the new supply of 58 msf. This momentum has carried into the first half of FY26, with 36 msf of net absorption recorded, outpacing the 30.6 msf of new supply. Vacancy rates have declined to 14 per cent as of March 2025 from 15.6 per cent a year earlier, and further to 13 per cent as of September 2025.

Anupama Reddy, vice-president and co-group head, corporate ratings, Icra, said: “The surge in demand for office space is being driven by expanding global capability centres (GCCs), flex-space operators and the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector. Despite global headwinds, including policy tightening and trade restrictions in the US, office leasing activities by the GCCs in India have remained buoyant.”
 
The GCCs are expected to lease 50–55 msf during the April 2025 to March 2027 period, accounting for about 40 per cent of incremental office demand over the duration. “The sustained demand from the GCCs and BFSI, coupled with India’s cost and talent advantages, is setting the stage for a new era of growth and stability in the sector,” Reddy added.
 
GCCs have accounted for around 35–37 per cent of total net absorption during FY24–FY25.
 
City-wise, Bengaluru continues to lead in net absorption and is projected to see vacancy rates decline from 9.2 per cent in September 2025 to 7.5–8 per cent by March 2027.
 
The sector is expected to remain an attractive destination for both domestic and international investors amid ongoing policy support and resilient, scalable technology infrastructure, according to the report.

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

