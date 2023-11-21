Engine MRO in India could have saved Go First, says govt official

An engine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility in India could have stopped Go First airline from going "belly up" as sending engines abroad for servicing is not an efficient way to run a carrier, Piyush Srivastava, Senior Economic Adviser, Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), stated on Tuesday.

On May 3, Go First suspended its flights and filed an insolvency application, squarely blaming engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney (PW) for its cash crunch. The airline stated that about half of its 54 aircraft were grounded on May 3 due to a delay in the supply of engines by the US-based company. PW has denied the charges.

Srivastava, while delivering a speech at the aviation industry event "Aero MRO 2023", stated, "Removing the engine here in India, paying a charge to transport it elsewhere while the aircraft is on the ground, or renting another engine – this is not an efficient way of operating an airline."

"Our recent experience with Go First is fresh in our memory. It probably would not have landed on its belly had we had the requisite MRO services in the country. Its supplier, the OEM (PW) in that case, was not in a position to help the airline due to supply chain disruption, and the airline went belly up, which is not a good thing for the aviation sector if you ask me," he added.

After Go First airline stopped operating flights from May 3, its lessors had put in applications with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to repossess more than 40 of the airline's 54 planes. However, the National Company Law Tribunal on May 10 put a moratorium on all Go First's assets, barring the lessors from taking their planes back. Multiple lessors of Go First have filed an appeal in the higher tribunal and courts to repossess the planes.

Srivastava stated that it is time for the establishment of MRO facilities in the country, as currently, only 15 percent of Indian carriers' MRO business is handled in India. "We handle only 15 percent. Whatever maintenance work we perform here is at the bare minimum, focusing on line and airframe maintenance," he noted, highlighting the deficiency in engine and component MRO facilities in India. "We need to cover the ground in component and engine maintenance, where it matters," he noted.

Also Read 90% of our MRO expenses directed to foreign firms: IndiGo to MoCA MRO service provider StandardAero open to form joint venture in India Go First case: New NCLT bench to hear petitions of airline, lessors Looking at a mix of int'l destinations, not just West Asia: Akasa Air CEO TMS Ep490: Manipal help Byju's, August rains, markets, full-service airline Supreme Court orders Delhi govt to transfer ad funds for rapid rail project Domestic air traffic touches new peak with 4,59,526 passengers on Nov 20 MRO service provider StandardAero open to form joint venture in India OneWeb gets regulatory approval to launch satellite broadband services India's workforce faces rising medical inflation, reveals report

Srivastava mentioned that the trump card lies with the airlines, given their substantial orders. He stated that they can impose a condition on aircraft and engine makers of having an MRO facility in India.

"Sometimes people reach out to me, especially in the defence ministry and other government departments, on why I don't make it mandatory (to buy planes/engines only from the company that has MRO in India). Of course, we have toyed with this idea but I personally believe that this amounts to license permit raj in another form, which I am not really fond of," he said.

The easier route is that the airline industry themselves realise that this is something that they have to do, he noted.

India stands out as a major purchaser of aircraft, with major domestic airline operators such as Air India and IndiGo placing two of the world's largest aircraft orders with Airbus and Boeing in 2023. Despite ranking as the third-largest global aircraft buyer, India faces a notable scarcity of engine MRO centers.

Consequently, approximately 92 percent of the engine MRO business is outsourced to other nations. The Indian MRO industry's total size is expected to grow substantially from about $1.7 billion in 2021 to about $4 billion by 2031.