Entry-level workforce across key sectors to earn better salaries: Report

It said the increasing demand for Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) skills in software development to enhance productivity, accuracy, and innovation is further driving this trend

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 7:31 PM IST

Entry-level jobs, which were witnessing a slowdown, are getting a boost as freshers are offered competitive salaries across key sectors, led by Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and non-tech sectors, a report said on Thursday.

The software development and engineering domain, which focuses on coding, designing, and maintaining software applications, is poised to offer lucrative opportunities, the report by TeamLease Digital said.

It said the increasing demand for Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) skills in software development to enhance productivity, accuracy, and innovation is further driving this trend.

As a result, entry-level positions in this domain are expected to see an average salary of Rs 9.37 lakh per annum in GCCs, followed by Rs 6.23 LPA in IT products and services, and Rs 6 LPA in non-tech sectors by the end of 2024-25, the report added.

 

The report by TeamLease is Digital is based on primary data from 15,000 job roles across GCCs, IT services, and non-tech sectors.

The report said, in cybersecurity and network administration domain, GCCs are expected to lead with an average salary of Rs 9.57 LPA, which is 40.12 per cent higher than their IT counterparts, showcasing the critical need for expertise in identifying vulnerabilities and mitigating risk exposure, while IT products and services may offer Rs 6.83 LPA, and non-tech sectors Rs 5.17 LPA.

The data management and analytics domain, which includes collecting, storing and analysing data to support decision-making, is projected to see average salaries of Rs 8.73 LPA in GCCs, Rs 7.07 LPA in IT products and services, and Rs 6.37 LPA in non-tech sectors, in FY25, said the report.

The Cloud Solutions and Enterprise Applications Management domain, focusing on scalability and cost-efficiency through cloud platforms and ERP systems, is set to offer entry-level salaries of Rs 7.67 LPA in GCCs, and Rs 6.07 LPA in IT products and services, it stated.

The non-tech industry is poised to offer an average salary of Rs 6.53 LPA for cloud solution roles, approximately 8 per cent higher than the IT sector, driven by the strong adoption of cloud technology across key sectors like BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing, it added.

"India's entry-level job market is witnessing dynamic changes, as highlighted by our data for 2024-25. While IT Services have seen a slowdown in fresher and entry-level hiring over the last 2-3 years, it is the GCCs and non-tech sectors that have emerged as the torchbearers for welcoming young talent and offering rich opportunities," TeamLease Digital CEO Neeti Sharma said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 7:31 PM IST

