Telecom operators ask consumer affairs department to notify spam guidelines

Telecom operators have urged the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) to promptly notify the draft guidelines aimed at preventing spam calls and messages. In a letter to DoCA Secretary Nidhi Khare, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has pointed out that the norms can plug gaps in the current regulatory regime.
A DoCA committee had earlier this year issued the guidelines, which stood out due to recommendations to assign responsibility and take action against the source of spam calls and messages. This step has been supported by COAI, which represents private sector operators Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea.
The draft guidelines had called for mapping responsibility directly to the source of Unsolicited Business Communication (UBC), that is, to "users acting in their individual capacities or as agents of entities such as banks, real estate agents". "Through these guidelines, the Department can fill an important gap in the existing regulatory regime to curb such Unsolicited Business Communication (UBC)," COAI said in the letter, which has been reviewed by Business Standard.
The government's ongoing war on rising instances of spam calls and messages is conducted through the Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulation, 2018 (TCCCPR), formulated under the TRAI Act, 1997. However, COAI has stressed that this is an incomplete and ineffective solution, as there are several entities in the ecosystem that are responsible for UBC but fall outside the jurisdiction of TRAI.
"The TCCCPR imposes obligations on Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) to address this menace by directing the TSPs to disconnect the connections of users who are the source of such communication. This is a reactive approach that does not fix the issue at its root, and therefore, the system continues to be misused by such users through continued innovative approaches," COAI said.
OTTs Should Be Covered
The industry body has also pointed out that with advancing digitisation and voice calls transitioning increasingly to Over The Top (OTT) communication platforms, which currently fall outside the regulatory oversight of the telecom ecosystem, it is becoming more difficult to track such calls and block them. "The beneficiary users/businesses (sources of UBC) are getting smarter and are utilising more available platforms beyond traditional voice calls/messages to reach out to consumers," COAI said.
Telcos have repeatedly argued that OTT communication services should be covered under the new Telecom Act as an access service and have demanded "same service, same rules" for OTT players. Meanwhile, tech interests have stressed that any additional regulatory intervention will lead to increased entry costs for the industry, raising the cost of service, which could be passed on to consumers, thereby stymying the virtuous economy that OTTs are contributing to.
The 46-page Telecom Act, passed in Parliament in December last year, defined telecommunications services as "any service for telecommunications". Initial drafts of the Bill had specifically extended the definition to OTT services among a wide range of specialised communication services, including machine-to-machine communication, in-flight, and maritime connectivity. This was demanded by telecom service providers who had argued that OTTs offer audio and video calls and messaging without paying licence or spectrum fees. However, the final Bill did not mention OTTs specifically.