EPWA urges PMO to reconsider ban on real money games, seeks framework

EPWA urges PMO to reconsider ban on real money games, seeks framework

EPWA has written to the PMO urging reconsideration of the blanket ban on real money games, calling for regulation distinguishing skill from chance and safeguarding players' rights

The body requested that the Bill include provisions to protect player rights, covering data privacy, prevention of online abuse and a safe gaming space for people across backgrounds.

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 10:11 PM IST

In a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the E-gamers and Players Welfare Association (EPWA) urged the Centre to reconsider the blanket ban on real money games (RMG) and establish a legal framework distinguishing between games of skill and chance.
 
The industry association asked the government to involve gaming professionals, legal experts and stakeholders in shaping future policies, even as the Lok Sabha passed a Bill banning RMGs on Wednesday.
 
The body requested that the Bill include provisions to protect player rights, covering data privacy, prevention of online abuse and a safe gaming space for people across backgrounds.
   
It said the blanket ban threatens the livelihoods of gamers and raises concerns about users shifting to illegal offshore platforms.
 
“Games like chess, poker, esports and fantasy sports require strategy, focus and skill, not luck. The Supreme Court and several High Courts have reaffirmed this legal distinction over decades. Treating all games the same ignores this precedent,” it cautioned.

EPWA said India has more than 450 million gamers. A ban would not only affect users, but also direct and indirect jobs, including shoutcasters, coaches, analysts, designers, streamers, video editors, community managers and developers.
 
“We are not opposed to regulation. We welcome it. But we urge the government to avoid a one-size-fits-all ban,” it added.
 
The association cited examples of Indian players in gaming and esports such as Moin Ejaz, chess grandmaster Ankit Rajpara, international master Rathanvel V S, Tirth Mehta and Vikram “Lungi” Kumar.
 
On Tuesday, online skill gaming associations sought Home Minister Amit Shah’s intervention against a proposed Bill seeking to ban all forms of real money games in India, warning that the move could force over 400 companies to shut down and put more than 200,000 jobs at risk.
 
Industry bodies — the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), the E-Gaming Federation (EGF) and the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) — said a blanket prohibition on the platforms would “strike a death knell” for the industry.

Topics : gaming industry Gaming

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 10:11 PM IST

