Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 09:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Decline in coal output drags core infrastructure growth to 2% in July

Decline in coal output drags core infrastructure growth to 2% in July

For the first four months (April - July) of the current financial year, growth stood at 1.6 per cent against 6.3 per cent last year. In July 2024, the Index of Core Industries (ICI) had risen 6.3 per

coal mines

The output growth of fertilisers and electricity sectors also improved to a four-month high of 2 per cent and three-month high of 0.5 per cent in July 2025, respectively. | File Image

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 9:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Core sector data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday showed that while infrastructure-based industries are doing well, energy segments have registered low-to-negative growth rates.
 
Overall, output growth in India’s eight core infrastructure industries remained muted in July at 2 per cent from an upwardly revised figure of 2.2 per cent in the previous month. This was on account of a high base effect and a decline in coal output. 
 
For the first four months (April-July) of the current financial year, growth stood at 1.6 per cent against 6.3 per cent last year. In July 2024, the Index of Core Industries (ICI) had risen 6.3 per cent.
   
Data showed that output in the coal sector (-12.3 per cent) during July declined further to its lowest level since June 2020.
 
Meanwhile, the output in crude oil (-1.3 per cent) remained in contraction for the seventh month in a row. And, output in refinery products (-1 per cent) turned negative for the first time in three months. 

Also Read

JSW steel

JSW Steel seeks higher met coke import quota to ease supply shortfall

Coal

Coal India targets 900MT supply for FY26, plans ₹16,000cr capex boost

Coal shortage

Coal India output dips 6% to 229.8 mt in April-July amid monsoon impact

Coal

Rain may have washed it away: Meghalaya minister on 4K tonnes missing coal

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump offers regulatory relief for coal, iron ore and chemical industries

 
However, buoyed by the government's capital expenditure, output in sectors like steel (12.8 per cent) and cement (11.7per cent) touched a 21-month high and four-month high, respectively.
 
“Only two sectors had a better year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth than the core sector output in July 2025. These were namely steel and cement sectors, reflecting the impact of steady government capex. The improvement in growth of these sectors kept the core sector output from declining any further in July 2025,” said India Ratings associate director Paras Jasrai. 
 
The output growth of fertilisers and electricity sectors also improved to a four-month high of 2 per cent and three-month high of 0.5 per cent in July 2025, respectively.
 
Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda, said that core sector data for July is once again dualistic with the infra-based industries doing very well. But the energy segments registered low-to-negative growth rates. 
 
“In the oil complex, besides demand being low, there is also a correlation with global crude oil prices that have been stable in the $ 60-70/bbl. This is also indicative of slowing consumption of end products like petrol and diesel. It can be partly explained by the growing importance of EVs, especially in the passenger car segment,” he added.
 
The eight core sectors constitute 40.27 per cent of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), which had fallen to a 10-month low of 1.5 per cent in June from an upwardly revised figure of 1.9 per cent in May. It was due to high base effect and a decline in the output of the mining and electricity sector.

More From This Section

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, DPIIT (Photo: KNN India)

Govt to fast track reduction of compliance burden: DPIIT addl secy

retail store shopping, fmcg shopping

Retail sector projected to nearly double to $1.93 trn by 2030: Report

windmill, energy, Wind energy

Wind projects underperform, but firms' credit quality holds steady: Crisil

Manufacturing sector

Core sector growth falls to 2% in July against 6.3% in same month last year

Logistics, trade, global market

Express logistics and courier sector to touch $18-22 bn by FY30: Report

Topics : coal industry coal mining coal output Core Sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 9:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayDelhi Schools Bomb ThreatsParliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon