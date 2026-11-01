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ERP transformation key to ensuring pharma manufacturing continuity: Experts

Speakers from top pharmaceutical companies, who attended the summit, also advocated for the need for human review of GenAI outputs, particularly in a good practice (GxP) environment

pharma, pharmacy, capsule

Senior executives from top pharma companies, including Sun Pharma, Pfizer, Shalina Healthcare, Syngene International, and Shalina Healthcare, spoke at the meet

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2026 | 8:06 AM IST

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Modernising pharma through enterprise resource planning (ERP) transformation replaces vulnerable legacy systems with a single source of truth, ensuring uninterrupted manufacturing continuity, according to experts.

"This digital evolution gives life sciences companies the agility and data integrity needed to seamlessly meet strict regulatory requirements," Mandar Ghatnekar, Chief Technology Officer, Biocon, said while addressing the 15th edition of the Pharma IT Summit Mumbai 2026 organised by Exito Media Concepts earlier in the week.

Speakers from top pharmaceutical companies, who attended the summit, also advocated for the need for human review of GenAI outputs, particularly in a good practice (GxP) environment.

"In a highly regulated industry like pharmaceuticals, successful AI adoption requires a strong foundation of people, process, technology and governance, balancing innovation with regulatory compliance and operational excellence.

 

"The future of AI will be defined not by how many use cases we deploy, but by how effectively we translate innovation into sustainable business outcomes," Tejomay Pandya, Head of Supply Chain, Digitalisation & IT Service Delivery, ADVANZ PHARMA, said.

Senior executives from top pharma companies, including Sun Pharma, Pfizer, Shalina Healthcare, Syngene International, and Shalina Healthcare, spoke at the meet.

More than 120 senior technology and business leaders from India's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences organisations took part in the daylong summit held on October 28.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Nov 01 2026 | 8:05 AM IST