Saturday, October 31, 2026 | 02:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / MeitY launches DEPA handbook to enable secure data sharing for AI training

MeitY launches DEPA handbook to enable secure data sharing for AI training

Framework combines contractual permissions, controlled computing environments and privacy safeguards to help institutions collaborate on AI training data while retaining control over it

India electronics exports FY25, India mobile phone exports 2025, PLI scheme electronics impact, India export rankings, Ashwini Vaishnaw, electronics sector growth

Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2026 | 2:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has launched a handbook on Data Empowerment and Protection Architecture (DEPA) for AI training, an official release said Saturday.

The handbook outlines a techno-legal framework that allows institutions to collaborate on data for AI training while keeping control of their data.

IT Secretary S Krishnan unveiled the handbook, which was developed with support from the iSPIRT Foundation, at a roundtable in Bengaluru.

"The framework combines contractual permissions, controlled computing environments and privacy-enhancing safeguards. It also incorporates data provenance, enabling the origin, permissions and use of data to be traced throughout the training process, supporting accountability and transparency," the release said.

 

As AI becomes central to economic and social development, access to diverse, high-quality data is critical.

Also Read

Eight eMudhra certificate authority keys compromised

Govt forms special team to investigate eMudhra digital certificate leak

POWER

Electricity data sharing framework to launch this month: Power secy

nse, national stock exchange, stock market, markets

NSE plans retail push for electronic gold receipts, eyes wider reachpremium

TATA GROUP

Tata Electronics grows into strategically important arm of the Tata Group

Consumer electronics on display at a retail store ahead of the festive season

Electronic prices rise, discounts fade: Can financing sustain festive sales

Yet concerns around privacy, confidentiality, intellectual property and institutional control often limit data sharing, the release said adding DEPA training addresses these challenges.

"India's AI ambitions must be matched by the ability to use data responsibly and securely," Krishnan said, adding that MeitY is committed to taking the framework forward.

Principal Scientific Adviser Ajay Kumar Sood explained that under DEPA, the model travels to the data rather than the reverse.

He said this enables multi-party and cross-border collaboration, and described DEPA as India's contribution to global science diplomacy.

The roundtable drew representatives from government, industry, academia, research among other stakeholders.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ibbi, ibc

IBBI amends rules to speed up resolution of stressed real estate projects

Cotton

Govt extends customs duty exemption on cotton imports till December 31

Leading hospital chains have urged the government to reconsider its ban on reusing single-use medical devices, warning of a 25-75% rise in procedure costs and potential disruption to dialysis services.

Hospital chains urge Centre to withdraw ban on reuse of single-use devicespremium

Coal

Partially explored coal mines to get upfront payment waiver benefit

oral weight-loss pills

Govt mandates at least 1-year residual shelf life for imported drugs

Topics : Electronics Data sharing

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyJio Platforms Share PriceQ2 Results TodayMarket fall explainedMicrosoft's Voluntary Exit OfferNew RBI forex derivative rulesGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2026 | 2:38 PM IST