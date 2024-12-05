Business Standard
Experts demand custom duty cut on artefacts being brought back to India

They argued that such measures would encourage individuals and organisations to restore India's cultural legacy

A dedicated unit of tax sleuths tracking cases of evasion in the pre-goods and services tax (GST) era may cease to exist from financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

India imposes 33 per cent customs duty on bringing back its heritage. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India Mathura (UP)
Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 4:15 PM IST

At the 106th National Convention of the Indian Numismatic Society here, experts called for the removal or reduction of customs duty on bringing back valuable artefacts and cultural heritage from abroad.

They argued that such measures would encourage individuals and organisations to restore India's cultural legacy.

The convention was organised by the Uttar Pradesh State Archaeology Department.

"It's surprising and disappointing that India imposes 33 per cent customs duty on bringing back its heritage, whereas countries like the UK and the US not only waive such charges but also honour and encourage those who undertake such efforts," Farukh S Todiwala, a member of the Indian Numismatic Society's Executive Council and president of the Mumbai Coin Society, told reporters.

 

"If the government takes up such initiatives itself, it is seen as a matter of national pride and is widely publicised. However, when private individuals go the extra mile and pay hefty sums to retrieve Indian cultural artefacts, they face both financial burdens and harassment from customs officials regarding the valuation of these items," he added.

Todiwala said repeated requests have been made to the government to address this issue, but in vain.

Recounting an interaction with officials of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), he claimed they justified the duty suggesting that individuals often trade in these artefacts.

"Even so, such trade is subject to income tax like any other business. When we retrieve these artefacts purely for collection and preservation, why does the government not offer us any concessions?" he asked.

Amit Kumar Upadhyay, Associate Professor at Banaras Hindu University and Joint Secretary of the Indian Numismatic Society, also acknowledged the challenges faced by collectors.

"These issues have been raised multiple times, but there has been no positive response from the government. The situation has worsened over the past decade," he noted.

Upadhyay said efforts to take up these concerns with archaeology and culture departments have yielded no results.

"We plan to take these grievances to the PMO again. The local PMO office in Varanasi is also proactive in addressing such issues, and we will seek their assistance as well," he said.

He also emphasised the importance of incentivising the return of India's cultural heritage.

"During British rule, numerous valuable artefacts were taken abroad. While the government continues its efforts to bring them back, private initiatives should also be encouraged. Even if full tax exemption isn't possible, a reasonable solution, like the 1 per cent duty suggested by Todiwala, would go a long way in supporting this cause," he said.

Indian Numismatic Society Chairman D Rajareddy echoed these sentiments and stressed the need for government intervention.

"We must take this matter to higher authorities to find a solution that addresses the concerns of collectors and promotes the preservation of cultural heritage," he said.

The discussions occurred alongside a symposium titled "Unveiling Northern India's History, Religion, Art, and Culture Through Coinage" in Mathura and was attended by leading experts from across the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : artefact Custom duty hike Heritage

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 4:15 PM IST

