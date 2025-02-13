Festive season fails to lift media companies' ad revenue in Q3FY25

Media companies saw little relief during the festive season, as the continued shift towards digital platforms and sluggish discretionary spending in key sectors due to economic uncertainty impacted the anticipated ad revenue boost in the October-December quarter (Q3) of 2024-25 (FY25).

ALSO READ: Ad revenue growth to see 7% jump to Rs 1,64,137 cr in 2025: GroupM report This comes after media companies reported a decline in their traditional advertising revenue in Q2 (July-September) of FY25, with hopes that the festive season would help revive their advertising revenues.

“Q3FY25 was a soft quarter for advertising growth, wherein broad