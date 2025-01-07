Business Standard

Tuesday, January 07, 2025 | 05:59 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / FinMin to hold meeting with MFI players on Wed amid rising bad loans

FinMin to hold meeting with MFI players on Wed amid rising bad loans

Credit to the microfinance sector by banks (including SFBs), NBFC-MFIs and other NBFCs has decelerated during the current financial year so far after witnessing rapid growth during the last three year

Microfinance

The meeting assumes significance as it comes with the sector showing signs of stress and rising delinquencies. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Finance Ministry will hold a meeting with microfinance institutions (MFIs) on Wednesday amid rising bad loans and delinquencies across all types of lenders in the sector.

According to sources, the Department of Financial Services Secretary is likely to chair the meeting with senior officials of MFIs here.

The meeting assumes significance as it comes with the sector showing signs of stress and rising delinquencies.

Credit to the microfinance sector by banks (including SFBs), NBFC-MFIs and other NBFCs has decelerated during the current financial year so far after witnessing rapid growth during the last three years, according to a latest report of the Reserve Bank.

 

"The microfinance sector is showing signs of stress, with rising delinquencies across all types of lenders and ticket sizes. During H1:2024-25, share of stressed assets increased, with 31-180 days past due (dpd) rising from 2.15 per cent in March 2024 to 4.30 per cent in September 2024," said the RBI's Financial Stability Report, December 2024.

Also Read

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

CreditAccess Grameen shares soar 10% on Jan 2 on heavy volume

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Stress in microfinance sector doubles in April to September period: RBI

Indusind Bank

IndusInd Bank seeks to offload Rs 1,573 crore of microfinance loans

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Spandana Sphoorty nears record low; tanks 73% in CY24 on growth concerns

The credit bureau CRIF High Mark's latest report on microfinance, ‘Microlend' has it that at end-June 2024, the systemic book at Rs 4.32 trillion, marked a quarter-on-quarter decline of 2.3 per cent even though on a year-on-year basis, it is up 20.3

MFIN to further tighten norms for micro-loans from January 2025

Importantly, among borrowers who had availed loans from multiple lenders and those with higher credit exposure, impairment remained high.

RBI report said that alongside rising delinquencies, borrower indebtedness has risen notably: the share of borrowers availing loans from four or more lenders has increased from 3.6 per cent to 5.8 per cent during the last three years (September 2024 over September 2021).

Also, the quarterly average ticket size of microfinance loans disbursal has risen by 43 per cent over this period (Rs 35,299 in Q2:2021-22 to Rs 50,430 in Q2:2024-25).

A comparison across select Indian states indicates that indebtedness levels are unevenly distributed, with some regions exceeding the overall average, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gold, jewellery

Budget 2025: Gems, jewellery sector urges govt to reduce GST to 1%

HCL Tech

IT company HCLTech marginally hikes salaries of junior-level employees

Truck

Truck rentals remain flat in Dec, Maha Kumbh boosts activity in Prayagraj

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Housing sales up 7% in 2024 across top 8 cities at 350K units: Knight Frank

smartphones

Duty cut on smartphone parts to hit electronics ecosystem, jobs: GTRI

Topics : microfinance industry Finance Ministry Bad loans

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVECapital Infra Trust IPODelhi Elections 2025 DateQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon