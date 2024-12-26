Business Standard

Thursday, December 26, 2024 | 07:23 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / IndusInd Bank seeks to offload Rs 1,573 crore of microfinance loans

IndusInd Bank seeks to offload Rs 1,573 crore of microfinance loans

Bank sets reserve price of Rs 85 crore to sell loans from over a million accounts

Indusind Bank

Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 7:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As stress in the microfinance sector continues to mount, private sector lender IndusInd Bank is planning to offload a portion of its non-performing retail microfinance loans. The bank intends to auction these distressed assets through a public bidding process.
 
IndusInd Bank is looking to sell Rs 1,573 crore of non-performing microfinance retail loans from over a million accounts and has invited bids on a 100 per cent cash basis, according to the auction document. The bank has set a reserve price of Rs 85 crore for the sale, translating to a recovery rate of 5.04 per cent.
 
These loans are unsecured, with no collateral backing them.
 
 
“Interested parties who wish to participate in the auction are requested to submit their expression of interest (EOI) in writing by December 30,” the bank stated in the auction document.
 
According to industry insiders, despite the stress in the microfinance industry, there may be demand for such loans if the price is right. They estimate that if the loan pool is sold at 10 per cent of the outstanding book value, it could attract strong interest from buyers.

Also Read

fine penalty

RBI imposes fine on Manappuram Finance, IndusInd Bank over non-compliance

Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs sees Nifty at 27K in 2025, bets on housing, defence stocks

Reliance Nippon Life insurance

Reliance Nippon Life in talks with IndusInd Bank on bancassurance tie up

Indusind Bank

IndusInd Bank share drops 3%, hits 52-week low as UBS slashes target price

indusind bank

IndusInd keeps 'buy' tag after disappointing Q2 results' bring down stock

 
IndusInd Bank reported a nearly 39 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in net profit in the September quarter (Q2FY25), largely due to higher provisions arising from increased stress in its microfinance portfolio. Outstanding slippages in the bank’s microfinance book stood at Rs 2,259 crore at the end of Q2FY25, up from Rs 1,998 crore in the June quarter (Q1FY25).
 
As of the September quarter, the bank's microfinance portfolio was valued at Rs 32,723 crore, accounting for 9 per cent of its total loan book. The portfolio contracted during Q2 due to stress in the segment, which adversely impacted the bank's margins.
 
“Margins have been predominantly impacted by the lower contribution from microfinance, which is almost 1 per cent lower on the balance sheet. Microfinance typically earns 10-12 per cent more than the average yield on total assets,” the bank’s management said during an analyst call following its Q2 earnings.
 
An email query sent to IndusInd Bank did not elicit a response.
 
The microfinance sector has been grappling with persistent challenges over the past five to six months, resulting in significant asset quality deterioration. Sector-wide stress has been attributed to unchecked credit growth, the issuance of multiple loans to borrowers using fake voter ID cards and other documents, and overleveraging among borrowers.
 
According to a report by Motilal Oswal, stress in the microfinance sector is expected to persist throughout FY25, with the sector likely to show signs of normalisation only by the beginning of FY26.
 
In November, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank put Rs 270 crore worth of non-performing and written-off microfinance loans up for sale. Of these, Rs 208 crore were non-performing loans, while Rs 62.36 crore had been written off. Ujjivan was carrying an overall provision of 85.61 per cent on the loan pool it was seeking to sell.

More From This Section

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Monetary policy stance may have led to demand slowdown in H1: Finmin review

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee falls 10 paise to hit new record low of 85.25 against US dollar

Rupee

Rupee likely to stay near record lows as strong dollar, US yields weigh

Arunish Chawla

Centre appoints Arunish Chawla as new Revenue Secretary in FinMin

The total number of prepaid payment instrument (PPI) wallets saw a 20.4 per cent year-to-date (YTD) decline, dropping from 1.44 billion in January to 1.14 billion in November, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). On a year-on-year

PPI wallets register 20% drop to 1.14 bn in November, says RBI data

Topics : IndusInd Bank microfinance industry Instant loans

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayICAI CA Final Result 2024Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1 LIVE Unimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon