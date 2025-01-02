Business Standard

Thursday, January 02, 2025 | 02:05 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / CreditAccess Grameen shares soar 10% on Jan 2 on heavy volume

CreditAccess Grameen shares soar 10% on Jan 2 on heavy volume

CreditAccess Grameen shares: Spandana Sphoorty share price gained 3.6 per cent intraday today; Equitas Small Finance Bank 2.2 per cent; IndusInd Bank 1.9 per cent; and Ujjivan SFB 1 per cent

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Illustration: Binay Sinha

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

CreditAccess Grameen share price today soared 9.6 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). CreditAccess shares hit an intraday high of Rs 977 per share, rising by Rs 86.1 during the day.
 
At 1:40 PM, CreditAccess Grameen shares were up 8.27 per cent as against a 1.6-per cent rise in the benchmark Nifty50 index.
 
Nearly 8.2 million shares had changed, cumulatively, changed hands on the NSE and BSE till the time of writing this report.
 
Other microfinance lenders, too, were in the spotlight today. Spandana Sphoorty share price gained 3.6 per cent intraday today; Equitas Small Finance Bank 2.2 per cent; IndusInd Bank 1.9 per cent; and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 1 per cent.  
 
 
The rally in microfinance lenders' shares came after reports suggested that the MicroFinance Institute Network (MFIN) has decided to delay the implementation of limiting the number of lenders to three per borrower by three months.

Also Read

Hero Motocorp, JSW energy among 7 midcap stocks likely to get largecap tag

PB Fintech, Lloyds Metals, FSL among 12 BSE500 stocks hit record highs

KPI Green Energy

KPI Green Energy shares rise over 4% as ex-bonus date looms; details here

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Vishnu Prakash up 4% on winning Rs 31.34-crore order from govt of Rajasthan

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance shares rally 6% today, trade as top Sensex, Nifty gainer

image

EaseMyTrip shares fall 10% in 3 days; Co appoints Rikant Pittie as new CEO

 
The new timeline to implement these rules will now be April 1, 2025, reports said.
 
Business Standard couldn’t verify these reports.
 
Meanwhile, in November 2024, MFIN had proposed to reduce the number of micro-lenders per loan account from the existing four to three.
 
It has also, already, proposed to cap the total indebtedness or outstanding loan amount of a microfinance customer at Rs 2 lakh, including both microfinance loans and unsecured retail loans.
 
At present, MFIs do not lend to clients with overdue payments of more than 90 days and an outstanding amount exceeding Rs 3,000. New rules propose that MFIs shall not lend to delinquent clients with overdue payments of more than 60 days and an outstanding amount exceeding Rs 3,000.
 
CreditAccess Grameen is a microfinance institution, offering affordable financial products and services. It provides an array of financial and non- financial products including unsecured business loans, mortgage-backed business loans, two-wheeler loans, gold loans, affordable housing loans, wage loss insurance, life insurance, and AEPS-enabled cash withdrawal facility to the microfinance model.

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE: Finance, Auto, IT stocks drive Sensex 1,250 pts higher to 79,750; Nifty at 24,150

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Sensex soars 1,100 pts; Nifty tops 24,100; What's boosting stock market?

Royal Enfield EV, Flying Flea

Nifty Auto up 2%, extends rally post Dec sales; Eicher hits record high

technicals

BPCL, IRFC, NHPC: 5 PSU stocks with up to 14% upside potential in near-term

Benchmark indices dropped as much as 2 per cent before recouping half the losses, as uncertainty around the tightly contested US Presidential election, sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and earnings disappointments weighed on t

Petronet LNG share price tumbles 8.5%; why are the PSU's stocks falling?

Topics : Buzzing stocks CreditAccess Grameen Markets microfinance industry microfinance institutions microfinance firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO GMP TodayAnya Polytech IPO ListingHoliday Calendar 2025What are AI AgentsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon