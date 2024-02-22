Sensex (    %)
                        
Fintech personal loan disbursal up from 1.1 mn to 41.6 mn in 5 years: FACE

Similarly, the value of loans has increased from Rs 5,907 crore to Rs 40,845 crore during the same time

Fintech

Representational Image

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 1:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Personal loans disbursed by fintech companies have seen a steady increase since 2018, a report by Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE) shows. 

The volume of personal loans disbursed by fintech companies increased from 1.1 million in first six months of financial year 2018-19 (H1 FY19) to 41.6 million in first six months of financial year 2023-24 (H1 FY24). Similarly, the value of loans has increased from Rs 5,907 crore to Rs 40,845 crore during the same time.  
The average ticket size of these loans has reduced from Rs 26,794 to Rs 9,816 on the back of higher volume of small ticket loans, the report observed.

The report said it presents trends for fintech lending by analysing personal loan data of 71 Fintech non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) from Apr 18 to Sep 23. 

 
Chart: Steady growth in fintech personal loans

  Volume (in mn) Value (in Rs crore)
H1 FY18-19 1.1 5907
H2 FY18-19 3.4 6160
H1 FY19-20 7.6 12416
H2 FY19-20 14 12599
H1 FY20-21 3.5 3142
H2 FY20-21 7.8 9396
H1 FY21-22 14.8 13493
H2 FY21-22 26 31284
H1 FY22-23 32.3 35190
H2 FY22-23 34 35376
H1 FY23-24 41.6 40845


Chart: Decrease in average ticket size of fintech personal loans
 
  Avg ticket size (in INR)
FY18-19 26,794
FY19-20 11,592
FY20-21 11,173
FY21-22 10,955
FY22-23 10,642
H1 FY23-24 9,816

Source: Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE)


Topics : Fintech sector Indian FinTech Fintech firms fintech companies Personal loans

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 1:00 AM IST

