Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Govt eases FDI norms in space sector; 100% in satellites components

The satellite sub-sector has been divided into three different activities with defined limits for foreign investment in each such sector, according to an official statement

Blue Origin, space, earth

Up to 49 per cent FDI is allowed through the automatic route for launch vehicles and associated systems or subsystems, creation of spaceports for launching and receiving spacecraft | Photo credit: Blue Origin

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 11:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Wednesday eased Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) norms in the space sector by allowing 100 per cent overseas investment in making components for satellites, as part of efforts to attract overseas players and private companies into the segment.
The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Now, the satellite sub-sector has been divided into three different activities with defined limits for foreign investment in each such sector, according to an official statement.
Presently, FDI in the space sector is allowed up to 100 per cent in the area of satellite establishment and operations through government route only.
By changing the current policy, the government has allowed up to 74 per cent FDI under automatic route in satellites-manufacturing and operation, satellite data products, and ground and user segments.
Beyond this limit, government approval will be required in these areas for FDI, it said.
Up to 49 per cent FDI is allowed through the automatic route for launch vehicles and associated systems or subsystems, creation of spaceports for launching and receiving spacecraft.
Beyond 49 per cent, FDI in these activities would require government approval, it added.
Further, up to 100 per cent overseas investments are permitted under the automatic route for manufacturing of components and systems/sub-systems for satellites, ground and user segments.
This increased private sector participation would help generate employment, enable modern technology absorption and make the sector self-reliant.
It is expected to integrate Indian companies into global value chains.
Through the decision, the government seeks to liberalise the FDI policy provisions in the space sector by prescribing easy entry routes and providing clarity for overseas investments in satellites, launch vehicles and associated systems or subsystems, creation of spaceports for launching and receiving spacecraft and manufacturing of space-related components and systems.
With this, companies will be able to set up their manufacturing facilities within the country, duly encouraging Make In India initiatives of the government.

Also Read

Net FDI in India down to $ 13.54 billion in Apr-Nov 2023, shows RBI data

Space industry seeks liberal FDI policy, PLI scheme in Union Budget

Equity FDI into India declines sharply to $5.7 bn in April-July period

UAE space sector enhances global competitiveness, contributes to economy

China's FDI deficit may be a sign for increased global investment in India

Saudi Arabia prescribes interest in Indian pharmaceutical products

Hero MotoCorp losing rural 2-wheeler market share to other companies

India's lentil imports from Canada surge despite diplomatic strains

Majority of Capgemini's 2 billion euros investment in AI coming to India

GCCs become attractive choice for talent on back of better pay, growth

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : FDI Satellite space Investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 11:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayMamata BanerjeeDadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024IND vs ENG 4th TestInternational Mother Language DayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon