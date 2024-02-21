Sensex (    %)
                        
Hero MotoCorp losing rural 2-wheeler market share to other companies

A noticeable shift in customers' preferences from the 100cc to the 125cc segment, due to a rise in purchasing power, has also benefited HMSI, he explained

Deepak Patel New Delhi
Feb 21 2024

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler maker, has seen a decline in its market share in rural areas since 2018, losing ground to major competitors such as TVS Motor Company, Bajaj Auto, and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), according to data from JATO Dynamics reviewed by Business Standard.

Hero’s share of rural two-wheeler sales in India has dropped from 40.4 per cent in 2018 to 33.3 per cent in 2023. In contrast, Bajaj’s share increased from 12.7 per cent in 2018 to 13.9 per cent, HMSI’s from 21.8 per cent to 22.2 per cent, and TVS’ from 15.5 per cent to

Feb 21 2024

