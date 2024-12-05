Business Standard
Food processing sector attracts $368.37 mn FDI till Sep FY25: Govt tells LS

Ireland invested $ 83.84 million, Singapore $ 48.45 million, Mauritius $ 41.65 million and the United States $ 38.60 million

In FY24, FDI in food processing was $ 608.31 million. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The food processing sector received foreign direct investment (FDI) of $ 368.37 million till September of the current fiscal year, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh Bittu in a written reply to the Lok Sabha said, Ireland invested $ 83.84 million, Singapore $ 48.45 million, Mauritius $ 41.65 million, the United States $ 38.60 million, Australia $ 20.18 million, and Mexico $ 9.59 million in April-September FY25.

In FY24, FDI in food processing was $ 608.31 million.

The sector is being promoted through Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana, Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Food Processing Industry, and Pradhan Mantri Formalization of Micro food processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme.

 

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 9:17 PM IST

