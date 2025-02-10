Business Standard

Four listed REITs distribute Rs 1,505 crore to unitholders in Q3

Four listed REITs distribute Rs 1,505 crore to unitholders in Q3

The distributions rose by nearly 17 per cent from Rs 1,289 crore distributed in Q3 FY24

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

The four listed real estate investment trusts (Reits) in India distributed a total of Rs 1,505 crore to more than 2.6 lakh unitholders during the third quarter of the financial year 2024-2025 (Q3FY25), according to the Indian REITs Association (IRA).
 
The distributions increased by almost about 17 per cent, from Rs 1,289 crore distributed in Q3FY24.
 
The four publicly listed Reits in India are: Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks Reit, Mindspace Business Parks Reit, and Nexus Select Trust.
 
As per the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), Reits are mandated to distribute at least 90 per cent of their taxable income to their unitholders. 
   
In Q3FY25, Embassy Office Parks REIT showed the highest growth among its peers in terms of distribution per unit (DPU). The Reit distributed Rs 5.9 per unit and overall Rs 559 crore, up 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

Meanwhile, for the quarter under review, Mindspace Business Parks Reit declared a distribution of Rs 315 crore or Rs 5.32 per unit, up 10.9 per cent Y-o-Y. Nexus Select Trust declared a distribution of Rs 332.7 crore or Rs 2.196 per unit, up 10 per cent Y-o-Y. Brookfield Reit declared a distribution at Rs 4.9 per unit, up 3 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
According to the latest IRA figures, the Indian Reit market now oversees gross assets under management (AUM) worth around Rs 1.52 trillion, with a market capitalisation surpassing Rs 95,000 crore as of February 7. The portfolios managed by these Reits cover over 126 million square feet (msf) of grade A office and retail space across the country.
 
In Q1FY25, the four Reits collectively distributed over Rs 1,371 crore to over 2.45 lakh unitholders, while in Q2FY25, they disbursed over Rs 1,383 crore to more than 2.55 lakh unitholders. Since their inception, the Reits have collectively distributed over Rs 21,000 crore to their unitholders.
 

Topics : Real Estate Investment REITs REIT

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

