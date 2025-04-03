From construction sites to factory floor, Indian firms battle heat

With 2025 projected to be the hottest year on record, this would be a harsh summer, especially for those engaged in jobs that require them to work in challenging conditions. Companies across sectors — from manufacturing plants to delivery networks — say they are implementing a range of measures to mitigate the risks of heat stress, dehydration, and exhaustion for their workforce.

For industries like steel manufacturing, where extreme temperatures are part of daily operations, structured heat management protocols are crucial. A spokesperson from Tata Steel said the company has internal guidelines that defines the standard for amenities across all