FSSAI issues notices to JW Marriott, Juniper Hotels over safety lapses

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued notices to JW Marriott and Juniper Hotels, both based in Aerocity, over various food-safety violations and non-compliance with FSSAI requirements.

A notice posted by the regulator on social media platform Instagram said that JW Marriott, Aerocity, was carrying out retailing and relabelling activities without the requisite endorsements on its FSSAI licence, including retailing food products under the JW Marriott brand.

It also noted that labelling deficiencies were observed in pre-packaged food products, including misprinted FSSAI licence numbers and non-declaration of the manufacturer’s complete address.

A spokesperson for JW Marriott Hotel New Delhi Aerocity said, “We are committed to ensuring the well-being of our guests and the hotel maintains rigorous food safety, hygiene, and quality standards. The hotel is extending its full cooperation to the local authorities as the matter is reviewed and will take any necessary action based on the findings.”

In the case of Juniper Hotels’ Andaz property in Aerocity, the food regulator found several serious food-safety and hygiene deficiencies, including improper segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, pest activity, poor sanitation, inadequate food-handler hygiene and improper food-storage practices.

The inspection also found expired food products, including cake base and bread packets. Expired sweets were discarded on the spot.

During the inspection, regulatory and surveillance samples — including cow ghee, vegetarian mayonnaise, creamy coconut milk powder, honey twigs, yellow masoor dal, tomato sauce, orange marmalade and coconut cookies — were taken for analysis, the regulator said in its social media post. "At Andaz Delhi Aerocity, the health, safety and hygiene of our guests are, and will always remain, our highest priority. A food safety inspection was carried out at the property by officials of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India on 22nd June 2026. We have fully co-operated with the inspection, furnished all information and details sought, and have submitted a detailed action taken report. We take these matters with the utmost seriousness and have acted promptly to address the observations raised. Rigorous food safety and hygiene practices are central to how we operate, and we continue to review and strengthen them across every part of our operations. We remain committed to working closely and transparently with the regulatory authorities, and to upholding the trust and confidence our guests place in us," a spokesperson from Andaz Delhi Aerocity said.