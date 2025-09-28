Sunday, September 28, 2025 | 10:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Gaps and silos emerge as companies take up AI due to strategy mismatch

Gaps and silos emerge as companies take up AI due to strategy mismatch

This gap, or "AI whitespace", represents untapped potential for greater business impact, according to a report by Bounteous, a digital transformation consultancy

Pallav Nayak New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 10:55 PM IST

Artificial intelligence (AI) adoption is nearly universal among large enterprises and yet a disconnect exists between early success and organisation-wide transformation due to mismatch in perception, strategy, and ownership. This gap, or “AI whitespace”, represents untapped potential for greater business impact, according to a report by Bounteous, a digital transformation consultancy. It took insights from over 300 executives at companies with revenues of more than $500 million.
 
Investment pays off
  • 93% of companies report expected or better investment return from AI
  • 59% of marketing leaders see higher than expected returns
  • 43% of
