Gaps and silos emerge as companies take up AI due to strategy mismatch

Artificial intelligence (AI) adoption is nearly universal among large enterprises and yet a disconnect exists between early success and organisation-wide transformation due to mismatch in perception, strategy, and ownership. This gap, or “AI whitespace”, represents untapped potential for greater business impact, according to a report by Bounteous, a digital transformation consultancy. It took insights from over 300 executives at companies with revenues of more than $500 million.
Investment pays off
- 93% of companies report expected or better investment return from AI
- 59% of marketing leaders see higher than expected returns
- 43% of