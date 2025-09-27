Windows 10 nears end: Indian PCs risk security issues without upgrade

Microsoft has officially set a deadline for Windows 10 support, marking a turning point for millions of computers across India. From 14 October 2025, the operating system will no longer receive regular updates, leaving users with two choices: upgrade to Windows 11 or pay for extended security coverage.
Industry experts say the move is timely, as many PCs bought during the pandemic are now due for replacement, according to a report by The Economic Times. However, the decision carries different consequences for home users, small firms, and large enterprises.
Why upgrades are becoming urgent
Once Microsoft pulls the plug, Windows 10 devices will stop receiving feature improvements, security patches, and official technical support. This could expose older PCs to higher risks of cyberattacks if users do not act.
Sectors such as banking, healthcare, and other compliance-driven industries cannot afford delays, analysts warn. They will have to either shift to Windows 11 or pay for extended support, the report quoted Ranjit Atwal, senior director analyst at Gartner, as saying. He also expects India’s PC market to expand by 11 per cent in 2025, driven partly by this forced transition.
Cost of extended security updates
For those unwilling or unable to switch immediately, Microsoft will offer Extended Security Updates (ESUs) at a cost of over $60 (₹5,300+) per device, per year. This is an added burden for businesses with hundreds of machines still running Windows 10.
What continues to work on Windows 10
While the operating system itself will not be developed further, Microsoft is keeping certain services alive for several more years:
• Microsoft 365 apps (Word, Excel, Outlook): Security updates until 10 October 2028; feature updates until August 2026
• Microsoft Defender Antivirus: Will continue receiving critical security fixes
This ensures businesses can continue using key productivity tools while they plan transitions.
PC makers already prepared
Manufacturers say the move will not catch customers off guard. Many device portfolios are already Windows 11-ready, and buyers are being guided through upgrade paths, the report said.
For consumers, the shift may mean buying a new PC sooner than expected. For businesses, the real challenge is balancing upgrade costs against the risk of running unsupported systems.