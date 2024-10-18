Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Gas distributors IGL, MGL likely to raise CNG prices following 20% APM cut

Gas distributors IGL, MGL likely to raise CNG prices following 20% APM cut

Mahanagar Gas and Indraprastha Gas may raise prices of compressed natural gas by up to Rs 6 per litre. Meanwhile, their shares plunged by up to 14 per cent in intraday trading on the BSE on Friday

CNG, NATURAL GAS, FUEL, FUEL PRICES,, AUTO

.

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s leading city gas distributors Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), may raise prices after the government reduced their gas allocation under the Administered Price Mechanism (APM) by 20 per cent. According to a report by CNBC-TV18, this reduction in gas allocation could lead to an increase in compressed natural gas (CNG) prices by up to Rs 6 per litre. On Thursday, the price of CNG in Delhi was Rs 75.09 per kg. CNG prices in India on average fall between Rs 75 to Rs. 89.5 per litre

What is APM gas?

APM gas refers to natural gas that is sold at a government-regulated price, significantly lower than market rates. It is allocated to various sectors, including city gas distributors, to ensure affordability for essential services like compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG). A reduction in APM gas allocation forces companies to buy more expensive gas on the open market, potentially driving up prices for consumers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 
The reduced APM allocation means that city gas distributors will have to source more of their gas from the spot market, where prices are significantly higher. Spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) is currently priced between $11 to $12 per Million Metric British Thermal Unit (MMBtu), compared to APM gas, which costs around $6.5 per MMBtu. The companies are now faced with the decision of whether to pass on the entire cost increase to consumers or absorb part of it.

Impact of APM reduction

The gas allocation from APM has now dropped to 49-50 per cent from its previous level of 69-70 per cent, with the reduction attributed to a natural decline in domestic gas production and a higher allocation to ONGC Petro Additions Ltd (OPaL), the report said. This development has placed significant pressure on city gas distributors, who rely heavily on cheaper APM gas to keep CNG prices affordable.

In response to the cut, shares of MGL and IGL plunged by up to 14 per cent in intraday trading on the BSE on Friday.

More From This Section

Eruditus says it's now biggest edtech player

Eruditus secures $150 mn in TPG-led funding amid ed-tech challenges

PremiumCivil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu

Govt may introduce new law to crack down on hoax callers disrupting flights

Anku Jain, Managing director, MediaTek India

5G for all: MediaTek dials in on affordable phones with budget chipsets

The Ministry of Mines has directed the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to conduct a re-exploration of the 5.9 million tonnes of lithium block in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K's) Reasi district after repeated setbacks to put the reserve up for auction aga

J&K's 5.9 mn tonne lithium reserve to be re-explored after failed auction

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (Trai's) latest push to review its existing spam regulations and expand the definition of “commercial communications” is driven by an urgent need to tighten controls on autodialers or robocallers, and bulk

Need to frame rules on entry, exit of data from telecom network: COAI DG


Despite the recent drop, MGL and IGL have performed well throughout 2024. MGL shares surged 61 per cent up to September 2024, while IGL saw a 33 per cent increase during the same period. In contrast, the BSE Sensex only rose by 15 per cent.



Also Read

Oil and gas Ship shipping trade

Josler Energy, IGL, Heath Consultants join hands for safe, green gas infra

IGL

IGL Q1 results: Net profit falls 8.6% to Rs 400 crore, revenue rises 3.4%

trading, market, stocks

Stocks to buy on June 20: IDFC Bank, RBL, IGL; check target prices

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 live score updates

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE updates 1st Test Day 3: Rachin hits 2nd ton, NZ 345/7 at lunch

markets, stock market, brokers, brokerages, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, gain

Trading strategy ahead of Samvat 2081: Buy the dips, Sell the rallies

Topics : IGL Mahanagar Gas BS Web Reports CNG CNG prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon