Home / Industry / News / Govt awards 12 GATC certificates to 11 pvt firms to boost metrology sector

The Centre said that this will help increase the number of centres that check and verify weighing and measuring instruments used in trade

Pralhad Joshi

On December 24, Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi distributed these certificates. Photo: PIB

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Monday announced that 12 Government Approved Test Centre (GATC) certificates have been provided to 11 private companies. The move is aimed at improving how weights and measuring tools are checked in India and to strengthen cooperation between the government and the private sector.
 
The Centre said that this will help increase the number of centres that check and verify weighing and measuring instruments used in trade. The aim is to make measurements more accurate, protect consumers, and make it easier for businesses to follow rules.

Pralhad Joshi disbursed certificates

On December 24, Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi distributed these certificates. To select private companies, the Department of Consumer Affairs launched an online portal for applications. The process was digital and time-bound, and applications were accepted until November 30.
   
The decision follows changes made to the Legal Metrology Rules in October 2025. After the changes, qualified private labs and industries can check and re-check measuring instruments, along with government labs.

How will it help?

Officials said the new system will make verification services more easily available, cut delays, and help manufacturers, traders and service providers comply faster. Regular checking of instruments like weighing scales and meters will reduce errors and ensure consumers get full value for their money.
 
Government labs such as Regional Reference Standard Laboratories and the National Test House will continue to work as approved test centres. This will help state legal metrology officials focus more on inspections, enforcement and handling consumer complaints.

18 types of instruments covered

According to an official release, the updated rules cover 18 types of instruments, including water, gas and energy meters, weighing scales, tape measures, clinical thermometers, blood pressure devices, vehicle speed meters, breath analysers, rail weighbridges and different types of weights.

Topics : consumer BS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

