Gurugram draws non-NCR developers amid strong premium housing demand

Gurugram draws non-NCR developers amid strong premium housing demand

Gurugram's robust end-user demand, premium pricing, and emerging micro-markets are attracting national developers, driving high-end residential launches and sustained property absorption in NCR

Housing

For Lodha and RMZ, Gurugram’s appeal lies in its demand depth and infrastructure momentum.

Prachi PisalSanket KoulAneeka Chatterjee Mumbai/New Delhi/Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gurugram, already established as the corporate hub of Delhi NCR, is increasingly attracting developers from outside the region, drawn by robust end-user demand, premium pricing, and emerging development opportunities.
 
Over the past few years, national developers such as Mumbai-based Lodha Developers, Godrej Properties, Birla Estates, Oberoi Realty, Tata Realty & Infrastructure, Mahindra Lifespaces, Bengaluru-based RMZ, Sobha, and others have intensified their presence, signalling Gurugram’s status as NCR’s most lucrative real estate market.
 
What drives developers’ interest in the city? 
“The Gurugram market remains very strong for us, and we are actively looking for growth opportunities. There are a lot more opportunities in this market. Whatever comes our way, we are willing to look into it,” said KT Jithendran, managing director and CEO of Birla Estates.
   
The company has launched three of its four planned projects in NCR, including the recently launched Birla Pravaah, a premium residential project sold out within 24 hours, clocking sales of over Rs 1,800 crore in Sector 71. It is evaluating both joint development agreements (JDAs) and outright acquisitions to expand further.

How does Gurugram’s urbanisation support demand? 
“It’s not just demand, it’s about the right location, right pricing, right sizing, and understanding the consumer,” Jithendran explained. Gurugram’s urbanisation rate is higher than in any other part of India, helping sustain demand.
 
Industry experts cite Gurugram’s corporate and commercial hub status as a key draw. “With global workplaces, high-end housing, modern retail spaces, and connectivity, Gurugram has become the region’s most reliable and profitable residential market,” said Santhosh Kumar, vice-chairperson of Anarock Group. Emerging micro-markets along Dwarka Expressway, Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), and sectors beyond NH-48 offer fresh development opportunities, while JDAs and joint ventures allow developers to enter the market with lower risk.
 
What does data say about Gurugram’s property market? 
Between 2021 and September 2025, Gurugram contributed over 50 per cent of both supply and demand in NCR, with nearly 1.09 lakh units launched and 1.34 lakh units sold. Unsold inventory declined from over 64,000 units in 2021 to around 36,000 units by September 2025, indicating a well-balanced market with consistent absorption.
 
How are developers adapting to evolving buyer preferences? 
Post-pandemic buyers increasingly gravitate toward trusted, branded developers offering better design, reliable delivery, and lifestyle-focused environments, said Geetika Trehan, CEO, north zone, Godrej Properties. Godrej has launched projects integrating wellness-oriented planning, green spaces, and air-quality interventions to meet health-conscious urban buyer demands.
 
What attracts established players to Gurugram? 
For Lodha and RMZ, Gurugram’s appeal lies in its demand depth and infrastructure momentum. “Gurugram stands out due to its strong employment base, improving infrastructure, and well-defined residential micro-markets,” said Sushil Modi, executive director, finance, Lodha Group. Lodha recently partnered with Gurugram-based MRG Group for a Rs 3,600-crore development, marking its Delhi NCR foray.
 
Avnish Singh, CEO, RMZ Real Estate Management, added that NCR remains structurally resilient, with growth underpinned by population expansion, enterprise demand, and long-term capital inflows, including mixed-use developments combining office, retail, and residential components.
 
How have property prices evolved in Gurugram? 
Property prices rose from an average of Rs 9,500 per sq ft in Q3 2024 to Rs 12,250 per sq ft in 2025, a growth of 29 per cent, reflecting sustained premium demand, according to Anarock.
 
What type of projects are being launched? 
More than 80 per cent of new projects fall in the ultra-luxury category, priced above Rs 2.5 crore. “Homebuying here goes beyond basic need or investment logic; it is often shaped by aspirations, lifestyle preferences, and a desire for status,” said Kumar. Premium micro-markets such as Golf Course Road continue strong absorption, while transparent land-allotment and good land parcels encourage non-NCR developers to participate.
 
Why is Gurugram considered a high-end market for developers? 
“Gurugram offers a powerful combination of high purchasing power, a thriving corporate ecosystem, and ongoing infrastructure upgrades,” Trehan added, noting that the influx of national developers elevates overall product quality and innovation in design and execution. 

Non-NCR developers enter Gurugram: Lodha, Godrej, Birla Estates, RMZ, Oberoi, Sobha, and others are expanding in the city.

 

Strong demand: Gurugram contributed over 50% of NCR’s supply and demand, with 1.34 lakh units sold (2021–Sep 2025).

 

Rising prices: Average rates up 29%, from ₹9,500/sq ft in Q3 2024 to ₹12,250/sq ft in 2025.

 

Premium focus: 80% of new projects priced above ₹2.5 crore, driven by lifestyle and wellness demand.

 

Key attraction: High urbanisation, corporate base, infrastructure, and emerging micro-markets lure national developers.

 

Topics : Real Estate luxury housing luxury homes Gurugram

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

