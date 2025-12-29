Monday, December 29, 2025 | 10:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / From baskets to blink: Quick commerce reshapes retail landscape in 2025

From baskets to blink: Quick commerce reshapes retail landscape in 2025

According to a year-end report by RedSeer Strategy Consultants, quick commerce has become India's fastest-growing retail format, reaching 33 million monthly users across 150+ cities

India quick commerce, qcom market India, Statista projections, Blinkit Zepto Instamart, quick commerce growth, qcom funding India, dark stores India, online grocery India, rapid delivery market, global qcom rankings

Rising household incomes and a growing preference for convenience have made quick commerce the preferred shopping channel for an increasing share of urban consumers

Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The era of the delivery day' ended in 2025 as India's retail landscape underwent a fundamental transformation, with the great convergence of traditional e-commerce and quick commerce erasing the boundaries between planned shopping and instant gratification.

What began as an experimental race to deliver groceries in ten minutes has evolved into a multi-billion-dollar infrastructure play that now moves everything from high-end electronics to white goods in minutes.

In a single calendar year, the question for the Indian consumer has permanently shifted from "will it arrive?" to "how many minutes until it does? As the year draws to a close, the data reflect the sector in hyperdrive.

 

According to a year-end report by RedSeer Strategy Consultants, quick commerce has become India's fastest-growing retail format, reaching 33 million monthly users across 150+ cities. By 2030, it will command 10 per cent of branded retail sales.

Rising household incomes and a growing preference for convenience have made quick commerce the preferred shopping channel for an increasing share of urban consumers.

Also Read

Zepto

Zepto files confidential IPO papers with Sebi, aims to raise ₹11,000 crore

Zepto

Quick commerce Zepto to confidentially file draft papers for IPO on Friday

Zepto

Zepto to approach Sebi with confidential DRHP, plans 2026 listing

Zepto

Zepto preparing to confidentially file draft IPO papers tomorrow: Details

swiggy, delivery

Why Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon delivery partners are on strike on Dec 25, 31

E-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart had to launch their own quick commerce arms to not miss out on the massive treasure trove of quick commerce market.

The launch of Amazon Now' and Flipkart Minutes'both offering sub-30-minute deliveries signalled that speed is no longer a premium vertical but the industry's new baseline.

Dark stores transitioned from small neighbourhood hubs to megapods. These larger facilities, typically around 10,000-12,000 sq ft, are now capable of stocking over 50,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs), enabling platforms to deliver iPhones and air conditioners with the same velocity as milk and bread.

The sheer scale of the Q-com expansion was best illustrated during the Dhanteras festival, where platforms sold and delivered gold and silver coins within minutes.

The year's financial narrative reached a crescendo in December with Meesho's Rs 5,421 crore IPO, validating the immense purchasing power of the Tier-2 and Tier-3 value shopper.

Zepto is also set to pre-file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Sebi through a confidential route, as it targets a stock market listing sometime in 2026, according to sources.

However, the rapid physical expansion of dark stores triggered significant friction within the broader retail ecosystem. Consumer unions intensified calls against regulatory oversight as Q-com began eroding the margins of traditional Kirana stores.

This "Kirana Conflict" became a central theme in policy circles, in response to which the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in May notified the regulations for determining the cost of production, a move to help the watchdog more effectively assess alleged predatory pricing and deep discounting practices, especially in the quick commerce and e-commerce segments.

Consumer protection regulator CCPA issued notices to several quick commerce companies or violations related to packaged product disclosures mandated under the Legal Metrology Act.

The human element of this digital surge also faced intense scrutiny. Throughout 2025, the debate over gig labour welfare reached a fever pitch, and concerns regarding road safetylinked to the 10-minute pressure modelgained prominence.

The woes were finally heard when the government notified four labour codes in November, finally bringing the vast segment of gig workers under formal regulatory recognition and social security.

For the delivery partner dropping off groceries or the driver navigating city traffic, this move signalled the end of legal invisibility, transitioning them from the fringes of the "unorganised" sector into a formal social security net.

The introduction of uniform employment rights, mandatory appointment letters, and access to benefits such as provident funds, ESIC, and insurance underlaid a new foundation for stability and predictability for millions of gig and platform workers across India.

The trajectory heading into 2026 suggests a year defined by the dual themes of order consolidation and category deepening. The industry is moving toward a phase where the big three will fortify their market positions, while simultaneously pushing the boundaries of what can be delivered in under 30 minutes.

The coming year will require a more balanced approach toward regulatory compliance, particularly regarding labour welfare and competition with traditional trade.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

air cargo, aeroplane cargo

MIAL's freight curbs may hit India's exports; cargo body warns disruptionspremium

SRL Diagnostics, Agilus Diagnostics, Anand K, marketing spend, pharma

Preventive, precision testing spurs a bigger dose of diagnostics chains

NPCI, UPI

NPCI sets up unit to scale up digital infrastructure beyond paymentspremium

IT outsourcing

IT outsourcing may pivot to smaller AI-led deals as mega contracts resetpremium

labour Law, Labour Ministry, Contract labour laws, new labour codes

New labour codes: ICAI clarifies gratuity, leave accounting rules

Topics : Indian e-commerce industry e-commerce industry doorstep delivery Blinkit Zepto

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAakash Shah Choice Broking Stocks RecommendationsMotor Insurance Trends 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Airlines Advisory PE Investment Trends 2025Crude Oil ImportsChina Sanctions US Defence FirmsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon