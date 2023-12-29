Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Gem, jewellery exports decline 4.52% in Nov to Rs 19,018 crore: GJEPC

Exports stood at Rs 19,917.73 crore (USD 2437.53 million) during November 2022, according to the data by the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC)

Jewellery, Art Work

Jewellery, Art Work

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 4:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The overall gem and jewellery exports witnessed a on-year decline of 4.52 per cent in November to Rs 19,018.180 crore (USD 2,263.34 million), GJEPC said on Friday.
Exports stood at Rs 19,917.73 crore (USD 2437.53 million) during November 2022, according to the data by the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The decline in shipments has narrowed to just 4.52 per cent. There is an improvement in gem and jewellery exports in November mainly due to supply disruptions.
"The industry in India had urged the industry to stop importing rough diamonds from October 15 till December 15, following geopolitical issues and lack of demand. This disruption and the festival demand has rejuvenated the demand scenario leading to improvement in exports," GJEPC chairman Vipul Shah told PTI.
The industry expects things to improve going forward and expects the exports in FY24 to be better than the previous financial year, he added.
Meanwhile, the overall export of Cut and Polished diamonds (CPD) dipped by 9.65 per cent in November to Rs 9,217.88 crore (USD 1,100.09 million), compared to Rs 10,202.54 crore (USD 1,248.41 million) for the same period of the previous year.
The total exports of gold jewellery grew by 9.2 per cent to Rs 6,724.95 crore (USD 797.45 million) in November, compared to Rs 6,158.56 crore (USD 753.5 million) in the same period a year ago.
Export of polished Lab Grown Diamonds for the period April-November witnessed a decline of 20.12 per cent at Rs 7,783.24 crore (USD 941.1 million) from Rs 9,743.28 crore (USD 1,227.77 million) in the year-ago period.

Also Read

Commerce ministry proposes new bye-laws for election of EPCs, FIEO

Comm min allows EPCMD to issue export registration, membership certificates

Solitaire sheen: Sales of solitaire diamonds rise in post Covid-19 era

India's gem, jewellery industry to resume imports of rough diamonds

India's export of cut, polished diamonds may fall by 22% in FY24: ICRA

Govt expanding meeting requirement of medical professionals: Mandaviya

From chip makers to car cos, global firms flocking to Gujarat: Officials

Pharma lobby bats for drug approvals in India to align with global markets

Retail sector set for 10-13% growth in 2024 on luxury, value purchases

YRF FY23 revenue jumped 2.5x to Rs 1,508 cr on the back of Jawan, Tiger 3

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gems & jewellery export Gems and jewellery gems and jewellery sector gold export Diamond industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon