Global AI standards to be adopted once finalised: Consumer Affairs secy

The conference highlighted the dual nature of AI technology.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

With artificial intelligence increasingly permeating daily life, global standard-setting bodies are deliberating on frameworks for its ethical use, Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare said on Wednesday.

"Indian experts are in the international standards-setting committees. Once the global standards are framed, they will be adopted by the countries, including India," Khare told PTI on the sidelines of a PHDCCI conference on harnessing AI to combat fraud and counterfeits in the retail and e-commerce sector.

She said that 39 global AI standards already exist, while 45 more are in the process of being developed.

At the ongoing International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) meeting, discussions are focused on preparing standards for responsible, inclusive and ethical use of AI, she said, addressing the event.

 

"We have 39 standards internationally. What is ethical use? This was debated internationally... Who do we call safe, fair? Who do we call unsafe, unethical use of AI?," he said.

The secretary emphasised that many Indian experts are leading these international organisations and shaping global AI standards.

"With that, governments will be forced to come out with legal frameworks so that we can save our consumers from getting manipulated, cheated," she said.

Expressing concern over AI's potential for misuse, Khare said, "Have you all seen how AI has been spreading propaganda? It is absolutely unacceptable behaviour."  She described AI as "a very big challenge in today's world," noting that the technology surpasses human intuition regardless of consumer awareness or productivity levels.

"You might think that AI is unrealistic. But if you think that AI is unrealistic, then it already has a very cascading impact. The more it is stopped, the more it will have a cascading effect."  Despite the challenges, Khare acknowledged AI's positive contributions, particularly in social media platforms and innovation.

"Social media and platforms are all based on AI. It is a good innovation. It is a creative innovation," she said.

The conference highlighted the dual nature of AI technology -- its potential for combating fraud in the retail and e-commerce sectors while also posing risks if used unethically.

As global standards take shape, India's active participation in international committees positions the country to influence how AI governance evolves worldwide.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

