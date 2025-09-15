Monday, September 15, 2025 | 12:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Regulations should foster innovations, not wipe them out: FM Sitharaman

Regulations should foster innovations, not wipe them out: FM Sitharaman

The government is determined to not only adopt AI technologies but also ensure their responsible application across various sectors, she said

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday emphasised the need for regulations that foster technology innovation in a responsible manner, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI), rather than stifling it.

The government is determined to not only adopt AI technologies but also ensure their responsible application across various sectors, she said while releasing the report 'AI for Viksit Bharat: The Opportunity for Accelerated Economic Growth'.

"We do not want regulation that literally wipe out technology itself. We want regulations because we want a responsible application," she said after releasing the report prepared by Niti Aayog here.

"AI is a rapidly progressing, real time, dynamic thing, and therefore all of us will have to be conscious that we don't sit back on the ethic as AI can also have its challenges," she said.

 

The challenge not just in jobs, but also in a way in which these can be misused which can have repercussions for the society, she added.

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Insurance Amendment Bill likely in Winter session, says FM Sitharaman

Trump Tariffs, Tariffs, Indian export, trade

Exporters, industry bodies knock on RBI's door for US tariff bufferpremium

Nirmala Sitharaman

GST revamp to set off demand, investment, job cycle: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman

GST reforms: Taxation can't be an emotional decision, says FM Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Separatist mindset dominates DMK's Dravidian model of politics, says FM

According to the report, projections show that while AI will create many new roles, it will also displace many existing jobs, particularly in clerical, routine, and low-skill segments.

For India, the challenge would be twofold--preparing a workforce with advanced digital and AI skills to capture new opportunities, while simultaneously ensuring that those displaced are gainfully employed through reskilling, redeployment, or absorption into other growth sectors of the economy.

Finally, productivity gains and innovation must match market creation to translate into growth, it said, adding, India would need to simultaneously deepen domestic demand and secure stronger participation in global value chains.

This will require alignment of industrial and trade policies, particularly as global rulebooks evolve quickly.

For instance, it said, the European Union's AI Act will phase in obligations for general-purpose and high-risk AI systems, and new climate-related trade measures such as carbon border adjustments are set to shape market access conditions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vijay Rupani

BJP refuses to pay for former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani's last rites

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

LIVE news updates: Nepal interim govt to expand cabinet with three new ministers today

Protest, Parliament Protest, Rahul Gandhi, Rahul

Rahul Gandhi visits flood-hit areas in Amritsar, interacts with residents

kolkata Rains, Rains

Ant trails, frog calls to predict rain? NSU-NIT to decode Sanskrit texts

Delhi airport, Airport

Delhi airport's upgraded Terminal 2 to be operational from Oct 26

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Finance minister AI technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusDev Accelerator IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon