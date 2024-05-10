Google, CCI told to respond to firms challenging Play Store billing policy

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Friday told Google and the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to respond to startups’ plea challenging Google’s Play Store billing policy.

The NCLAT instructed all parties to submit their responses before the next hearing on May 24.

This was in response to an appeal by People Interactive India, which has brands such as Shaadi.com and Sangam.com, and Mebigo Labs Pvt Ltd, which owns the brand Kuku FM, along with the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF) and the Indian Digital Media Industry Foundation (IDMIF), seeking interim protection from Google's service fees until the CCI completes its investigation into the tech giant’s billing policy.

The companies asked NCLAT to instruct Google not to charge them service fees until the next hearing. However, the appellate tribunal did not grant them this interim protection.





ALSO READ: Google last year rejected 2.28 mn apps for violating Play Store policies On March 20, the CCI declined an interim relief order that would restrain Google from levying service fees on app developers until a final decision is made by the regulator.

The CCI also said the Director General (DG) would continue the investigation as ordered by the commission in its March 15 order.

“The Commission is of the considered opinion that no case whatsoever has been made out by the informants which warrant the grant of interim relief. Resultantly, the applications stand dismissed,” said the CCI while rejecting the plea by app developers in its order.

“The DG shall investigate without being swayed in any manner whatsoever by the observations made herein,” the order read.

The regulator stated in its order that while there might be concerns about the fairness of Google’s fee structure, it was essential to recognise the costs and responsibilities associated with maintaining and operating app stores.

Google had argued that restricting it from charging a fee in the interim would virtually mean that the tech giant would have to provide its Play Store for free to developers in India.

“No other court or regulator has passed a similar relief despite repeated requests. This recognises that Google cannot provide its platform without any consideration, especially when developers continue to charge their users for digital in-app purchases and enjoy the services of Play,” said the CCI in its order.

The CCI ordered a probe into Google’s Play Store billing policy for imposing an "unfair service fee" on app developers.

In its 21-page order, the CCI observed that such imposition by Google resulted in app developers having fewer resources to enhance or develop their app offerings, thereby constraining the growth of the app market.

This came after complaints from a few startups to the CCI, alleging that the tech giant was not complying with its earlier ruling allowing third-party billing services for in-app purchases.

The contention between app owners and Google is over a service fee of 11-26 per cent that the tech giant charges from select developers who use the in-app billing services.

In March 2024, Google delisted over 100 apps from developers such as Matrimony, Info Edge (running Naukri, 99acres, and Jeevansathi), Shaadi.com, and Kuku FM for not complying with the company's app billing policy for an extended period until March 1.

A week later, Google temporarily reinstated these apps on the Play Store following government intervention.

Google did this after the Supreme Court on February 9 refused to pass any interim orders protecting the startups from being removed from Google's Play Store.