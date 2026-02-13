Google, Jio, AWS, Microsoft, Nokia, and others form Trusted Tech Alliance

Anthropic, AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, SAP, Jio Platforms, Ericsson, Nokia, NTT, Cassava Technologies, Cohere, Hanwha, Nscale, Rapidus, and Saab on Friday launched the Trusted Tech Alliance (TTA) at the Munich Security Conference, pledging to build a cross-border technology stack anchored in a shared set of principles — from connectivity, cloud infrastructure, and semiconductors to software and AI.

This alliance of 15 companies from Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America is a first-of-its-kind attempt to adhere to common commitments of transparency, security, and data protection, which build trust and pass on the benefits of technology to people across the globe.

These principles are designed to ensure that, regardless of a supplier’s nationality, companies in this alliance will adhere to common commitments of transparency, security, and data protection.

“In the current geopolitical environment, it is critical that like-minded companies work together to protect security and advance high global standards to preserve trust in technology across borders,” said Brad Smith, vice chair and president of Microsoft.

In response to an unprecedented pace of technological change and an increasingly complex environment, countries and customers are seeking greater reliability and resilience across technology providers and the services they deliver. At the same time, there is continued scepticism about digital technologies and their potential negative impact on individuals and societies.

In defining the attributes for trusted technology and a set of operating principles to which signatories will adhere, TTA members are committing to work with governments and customers to ensure that the benefits of emerging technologies can accrue to broader public trust while driving job creation and economic growth.

“Trusted, secure, and transparent technology is essential to unlocking inclusive digital growth at global scale. Through collaboration with global partners, we aim to strengthen resilience, expand digital opportunity, and build long-term confidence in next-generation connectivity, cloud, and AI systems,” said Kiran Thomas, chief executive officer, Jio Platforms.

Participating companies have agreed to five specific principles that define what it means to develop, deploy, operate, and cooperate as a trusted global technology provider. These are: first, transparent corporate governance and ethical conduct; two, operational transparency, secure development, and independent assessment; third, robust supply chain and security oversight; four, an open, cooperative, inclusive, and resilient digital ecosystem; and finally, respect for the rule of law and data protection.

“In an era of rapid technological change, collaboration between like-minded industry peers is essential to promote customer trust and realise the full benefit of technology on the economy and society. We are joining the Trusted Tech Alliance to reinforce our continued commitment to provide customers with trusted, secure, and resilient technology,” said David Zapolsky, chief global affairs and legal officer, Amazon.

“As AI systems grow more powerful — driving innovation, accelerating economic growth, and reshaping national security — the United States and its allies and partners must ensure that the world’s most widely adopted models are safe, reliable, trustworthy, and transparently developed. Anthropic is proud to join the Trusted Tech Alliance and to support American AI leadership and advance common principles for trusted AI alongside like-minded partners,” said Sarah Heck, head of external affairs, Anthropic.

“No single company or country can build a secure and trusted digital stack alone. Rather, trust and security can only be achieved together. That’s why, together with like-minded industry peers, we have launched the Trusted Tech Alliance — an initiative committed to verifiable trust practices across the digital stack,” said Börje Ekholm, president and chief executive officer of Ericsson.