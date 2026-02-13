NPCI Int'l inks pact with PayNet Malaysia to enable UPI, DuitNow acceptance

NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL), the international arm of NPCI, has signed an agreement with Payments Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd (PayNet), Malaysia's national payments network, to enable QR-based merchant payments between India and Malaysia.

The rollout of this initiative will happen in a phase-wise manner, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said in a statement.

In the first phase, Indian travellers visiting Malaysia will be able to use their UPI apps to make seamless cross-border merchant payments at DuitNow QR acceptance touchpoints, it said.

"DuitNow QR is Malaysia's national QR standard, operated by PayNet. In the subsequent phase, Malaysians visiting India will be able to scan UPI QR codes to make merchant payments using their DuitNow apps," it said.

With this integration, Indian tourists will gain access to millions of DuitNow QR merchant touchpoints in Malaysia, across restaurants, retail stores, tourist attractions, and other establishments, it said.

Similarly, Malaysian visitors to India will benefit from acceptance at millions of UPI QR-enabled merchant locations across the country, it said.

The collaboration between NPCI International and PayNet Malaysia strengthens cross-border payment connectivity between India and Malaysia by enabling interoperable QR payment infrastructure that supports secure, efficient and seamless merchant payments for travellers in both countries, it added.