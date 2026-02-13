AI payments firm AvenuesAI net profit at ₹71.88 cr, revenue doubles

AvenuesAI, formerly known as Infibeam Avenues, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹71.88 crore in the third quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26), a 15 per cent growth from ₹62.4 crore earned in Q3FY25.Sequentially, net profit grew 8 per cent from ₹66.52 crore in Q2FY26.The company’s revenue from operations more than doubled to ₹2,381.19 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹1,070.35 crore in Q3FY25. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue from operations grew 21.2 per cent from ₹1,964.91 crore in Q2FY26.For the Gandhinagar-based company, expenses more than doubled to ₹2,307.29 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹1,013.14 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, expenses grew 25.36 per cent from ₹1,890.61 crore in Q2FY26.“We are no longer operating as a traditional payment gateway. We are building compounding AI-native infrastructure where every transaction strengthens our intelligence layer and expands operating leverage. This quarter validates our structural transformation and we believe the next phase of growth shall be margin- and intelligence-led,” said Vishal Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, AvenuesAI.The company said it was expanding to the Middle East across countries such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman and Saudi Arabia. It plans to enter Australia and Europe by FY27, and other South-East Asian markets over the next few years.The firm has over 10 million merchants.The company’s business-to-consumer (B2C) offering RediffPay has received approval from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to become a third-party UPI app.It said the company had initiated closed user group testing ahead of a full launch.“Our platform architecture is now unified across consumers, merchants, compliance and AI orchestration. We are seeing measurable improvements in transaction velocity, merchant retention, automation efficiency and scalability. The growth opportunity is not linear — it has the potential to compound,” said Vishwas Patel, Managing Director and CEO, AvenuesAI.