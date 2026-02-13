Ecom channels, gifting firms unwrap 60% growth ahead of Valentine's Day

In the run-up to Valentine’s Day, e-commerce (ecom) players and gifting platforms are clocking nearly 60 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth as consumers splurge on flowers, chocolates, personalised merchandise and experiential gifts.

Industry executives note the growth has come on the back of rising online penetration, faster deliveries across Tier-II and Tier-III cities, premiumisation and aggressive promotional campaigns.

Pratik Shetty, vice president of growth and marketing at Flipkart, said, “This season, we have witnessed a 58 per cent Y-o-Y spike across Valentine-relevant categories, alongside a significant 44 per cent growth in customers, underlining strong engagement as well as new customer participation.”

Shetty added that demand has been particularly sharp in indulgence-led and gifting categories, with cakes and pastries recording a 7.7-times spike in units, savouries and namkeens growing 6.6 times, cookies and biscuits up 6.5 times, chocolates at six times, and beauty products such as highlighters seeing a 2.7-times increase.

Saurabh Srivastava, vice president at Amazon India, too, said that the platform is witnessing a rise in categories such as chocolates, fresh flowers, fragrances and jewellery. “As Valentine’s Day continues to evolve into one of the most significant gifting moments of the year, we are seeing strong momentum across categories like chocolates, fresh flowers, fragrances, jewellery, beauty, fashion, electronics and gift cards. This reflects the growing enthusiasm among customers for celebrating special occasions, with an increasing preference for premium and curated gifting options.”

An analysis of data from ecom enablement software-as-a-service platform Unicommerce shows that over 15 million order items were processed across quick commerce (qcom) platforms, marketplaces and brand websites between February 1 and 10. While ecom volumes grew by about 17 per cent compared to the same period in 2025, order volumes on qcom platforms surged 48 per cent.

A spokesperson at qcom platform Swiggy Instamart said, “We’ve seen a massive surge in Valentine’s gifting this year, with key categories like jewellery, greeting cards and plush toys growing up to 10 times Y-o-Y, showcasing a clear shift towards premiumisation and curated hampers. Notably, the sexual wellness category has more than tripled.”

The data from Unicommerce added that direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand websites saw a nearly 16 per cent rise in order volumes.

Avi Kumar, chief marketing officer at gifting platform FNP, said, “In the run-up to Valentine’s Day, we are seeing nearly 30 per cent YoY growth in orders. Growth is driven by premiumisation, improved delivery reach and higher adoption of same-day and time-specific gifting, with Tier-II cities growing faster than last year.” It added that flowers (15 per cent), cakes (22 per cent), curated hampers and personalised gifts (30–35 per cent) are emerging as the fastest-growing categories.

In an earlier conversation, Tarun Joshi, founder and chief executive officer of IGP, another gifting firm, had said that the firm expects to grow 50 per cent YoY during the occasion.