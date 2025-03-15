Saturday, March 15, 2025 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt building ecosystem to resolve consumer complaints pre-litigation: Secy

Govt building ecosystem to resolve consumer complaints pre-litigation: Secy

Khare said a hassle-free, speedy, and cost-effective platform through the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) system has been created to resolve consumer grievances

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

The government is putting in place an ecosystem to eventually resolve consumer complaints at the pre-litigation stage itself, Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare said on Saturday.

Speaking at a World Consumer Rights Day webinar, Khare said a hassle-free, speedy, and cost-effective platform through the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) system has been created to resolve consumer grievances.

The technological transformation of NCH with artificial intelligence (AI) tools has led to a significant increase in its call-handling capacity. The number of calls received by NCH has grown nearly tenfold from 14,795 calls in January 2015, she said.

Going forward, the NCH 3.0 -- third phase of modernisation -- will further smoothen a lot of issues and resolve complaints in a shorter time, she said.

 

So far, consumer complaints were resolved in 45 days. "With the use of AI tools, we are going to resolve most complaints within seven days."  "We want the consumer complaints to be resolved at the pre-litigation stage itself so that nobody goes through the suffering of litigation," the Secretary added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : consumer case helpline artifical intelligence

First Published: Mar 15 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

